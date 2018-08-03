BBQ food truck parks in Fayetteville August 3, 2018

Alex Golden

The Yaght Club on College Avenue in Fayetteville that many food trucks and other pop-up businesses have called home has added a BBQ truck — or, rather, bus — to the circle.

Dana Cash and Clifford Follett’s Funktown BBQ made its debut in July in a rather funky venue.

“We came upon a crazy tie-dye bus that has a smoker built in,” Cash said.

In addition to pulled pork and chicken, Baltimore-style beef served with onions and horse radish sauce will be on the menu as well as “Hog legs” — pulled pork eggrolls.

Funktown BBQ’s hours of operation are 4-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The owners plan to eventually be open five days a week, Cash said.