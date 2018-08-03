Art OverView

Pottery, pop art and photos on tap

Aug. 2

Member Scoop — “Journey of an Artwork” with members of the preparatory and collections management teams, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at 418-5728.

Artist’s Reception — For California artist Todd Gray’s “Pop Geometry,” addressing the history of pop art by using imagery taken from the work of such artists as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. 784-2787.

Artists’ Reception — For “We’re Here,” an LGBTQ group show, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Art on show through Sept. 11. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Artist’s Reception — For Kevin Arnold’s “Wishful Misgivings,” vivid statements on the “unrestrained flow of media that we allow into our personal space at every turn at every minute of the day,” 5-9 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. Free. Art on show through Sept. 30. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Artists’ Reception — For featured artists Steven Schneider, Matt Miller, Jonathon Suit, Christina Mariotti, Stacy Piker, Ann Edmondson, Robin Miller Bookhout, Laurie Foster, Macy Burr, Chris Weaver & Cindy Arsaga, 5-9 p.m., Fenix at the Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville. Free. Works on show through Oct. 31. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Artists’ Reception — For “Conspire to Inspire,” artwork by artists in Life Styles’ College for Living’s Fine Arts Program, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Exhibited works, created by adults with disabilities, will be available for purchase and will remain on display through Sept. 2. 466-9487 or stage18live.com.

Aug. 4

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Performance — “Minimalist Sculpture and Music” with composer Gunner Basinger next to Donald Judd’s “Untitled,” 1989, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Family Pottery Wheel — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35 per person. 571-2706.

Aug. 5

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m. every Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 9

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Tschabalala Self, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with $10 ticket to “The Beyond.” 657-2335.

Tip Your Hat — Live music, iced tea and sweets, 6-8 p.m., Lowell Historical Museum. Wear your most creatively decorated hat! Free. 770-0191.

Aug. 10

Meet and Greet — With “The Beyond” artists Tschabalala Self and and Molly Larkey, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spotlight Talk — Panel discussion with artists Tschabalala Self and and Molly Larkey, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 11

“Free and Not Yet” — An art talk with “The Beyond” artist Molly Larkey, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Date Night — “Love mugs,” slab clay building for two, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80. 571-2706.

Aug. 15

Wednesday Over Water — “The Sensory Iconoclast Project” with host Case Dighero, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Aug. 16

Photography Lecture Series — “Unleashing the Photographer Within” with Executive Director Louis Meluso, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25; free for members. 784-2787.

Aug. 17

“Our Natural State” — Photographs by Don House, Donna Pinckley, Maxine Payne, Jim Dow, Sabine Schmidt, Rebecca Drolen, Geoff Winningham, Matthew Genitempo, Gary Cawood, Beverly Conley, Mike Disfarmer, Ron Evans, Tim Hursley, Kris Johnson, Margaret LeJeune, Jim Simmons & Alec Soth, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday & 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday ends Aug. 17, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free; a catalog will be available for $10. 751-5441.

Aug. 18

Shiloh Saturday — A pottery demonstration with Teresa Griffith, owner of Griffith Pottery Works, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791.

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, a wide array of fun self-guided craft projects for families, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Night on the Town — Pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. 571-2706.

Artinfusion’s Summer Fling — With a psychedelic live performance by Kalu and the Electric Join, food trucks & classic party games, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-3445.

Aug. 23

DISH — An in-depth conversation and food palette with Trike Theatre’s founder & artistic director Kassie Misiewicz, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335.

Aug. 24

Craft Squared — See the focus exhibit “The Garden” and make a summer bouquet, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

All Month

OZFOLK Clay Makerspace — A fully functional clay studio with three electric wheels, community tools, slips & glazes, a raku kiln & a computerized kiln, new at Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30 plus clay and firing. 634-3791.

Artist Cooperative — With works by more than 26 local artists, Heartwood Gallery in Fayetteville. Open Wednesday-Sunday. 444-0888.

“Without Chloroplasts” — A solo exhibition by Janet Goodyear, through Aug. 23, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. 385-9778.

60th Annual Delta Exhibition — Including the Contemporaries Award winning “Post Punk” by Ray Allen Parker of Fayetteville, through Aug. 26, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. Free. ArkansasArtsCenter.org.

“Forms, Past and Present” — Glasswork by Ed Pennebaker, through Aug. 31, Peel Mansion and Compton Gardens in Bentonville. Free. 254-3870, redfernglass.com.

August Art Show — With works by F. Lee Green, Linda Kearbey, Jacque Morris, Charlotte Ray, Marlene Samuel, Karl Killian, Red Star, Matt Courtney, Ed Laningham and MA Long, Tuesday-Saturday through August, White Lotus in Fayetteville. 582-4806.

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” — Bringing together more than 30 of O’Keeffe’s paintings, plus the work of 20 emerging artists focusing on similar themes, through Sept. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

“Memories Series” — A solo exhibition by Mitchell Crisp, through Sept. 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. 621-6300.

“Nashville Nights” — New works by Eddie Love, through Sept. 30, Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Rogers. 273-0222.

“The Bleak and the Burgeoning” — Works by Amber Cowan, Maysey Craddock, Leonardo Drew, Lauren Fensterstock and Judy Pfaff, through Oct. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

Bank Art — A group exhibition featuring works by Celestine Eichler, Larry Mansker, Cory Corbett and Amy Eichler, until mid-October, First National Bank of NWA, 402 S.W. “A” St. in the Bentonville Arts District. Interior exhibition may be viewed during business hours while the window galleries are available for viewing 24 hours every day. Contact the bank’s art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.com.

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com