8 days a week

July 27 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Sherlock Gnomes,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Teen Feature Film — “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Craft Squared — Patterns with Britny Wainwright, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Chef Toni Tipton-Martin, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

Friday Music — With Melody Pond, 7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $5 donation suggested. 634-3791.

“Madagascar” — A musical adventure with Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. July 27-28, 2 p.m. July 29, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $12-$15. 751-5441.

“My Fair Lady” — Lerner and Loewe’s beloved musical about Eliza, a Cockney flower girl, 7:30 p.m. July 27-28; 2 p.m. July 29; & 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $15-$30. 783-2966.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first musical, with Jody Napier as the Narrator & Joshua Jones as Joseph, 8 p.m. July 27-28; 2 p.m. July 29; again Aug. 2-5 & 9-12, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

July 28 (Saturday)

Fenner Russell Music Series — With Trout Fishing in America, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ozark Bluff Dwellers — And Native American rock art, with Jamie Brandon and Lydia Rees, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday Story Time — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Walking Tour — Fifth & Sixth Streets in Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $3-$6. 783-3000.

Night on the Town — Pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. $35. 571-2706.

July 29 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon — An artist talk with exhibitors in “Equality Backlash: The Artist’s Eye for Social and Political Crises,” 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. Email contact@artventuresnwa.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Divas on Fire, presenting a smoldering blend of blues stoked with embers of soul, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Animation Film Festival — “The Best Ever Cartoons,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Walking Tour — Seventh & Eighth Streets in Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $3-$6. 783-3000.

July 30 (Monday)

Monday Movie — “The Greatest Showman,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Monday Evening Concert — With Troy Schremmer, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 31 (Tuesday)

Free Summer Concert Series — Funk Factory, Fayetteville’s high energy party band under the direction of Anthony Ball, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Aug. 1 (Wednesday)

Family Concert — With Calle Soul, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 2 (Thursday)

Teen Movie Night — “I Kill Giants,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For ages 13-18. 621-1152.

Sci-Fi Outdoor Movie Series — “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 3 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Early Man,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

FPL Summer Author Series — With graphic novelist Nate Powell, author of the new “Come Again,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 4 (Saturday)

Kayak Adventure — Experience the sights of Lake Fort Smith from the water, 9-11 a.m., Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg. $10-$15. Reservations at 369-2469.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave. in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — With the Institute of Jugglology, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Performance — “Minimalist Sculpture and Music” with composer Gunner Basinger next to Donald Judd’s “Untitled,” 1989, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

