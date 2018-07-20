Photos reveal evolution of ‘Our Natural State’

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

“The photographers [chosen] for the exhibit are among the best to ever photograph in the Natural State,” says Chuck Davis, photographer, photo historian and curator of “Our Natural State,” on show through Aug. 17 at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. The nearly 90 images “convey the state’s vortex of transitioning values, told from the point of view of the artists and their subjects.”

“From a game of dominoes in New Hope, to a portrait on interracial marriage in Jonesboro, and on to a funeral home in Malvern — these visual vignettes can only begin to describe the collective unconscious of Arkansas,” he adds.

The Free Weekly asked some of the photographers to comment on their work — because their pictures are already worth a thousand words.

FAQ

‘Our Natural State’

Artists’ Reception

WHEN — 7 p.m. July 31; exhibit open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday & 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday through Aug. 17

WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale

COST — Free; a catalog will be available for $10

INFO — 751-5441

BONUS — The exhibit also includes works by Gary Cawood, Beverly Conley, Mike Disfarmer, Ron Evans, Tim Hursley, Kris Johnson, Margaret LeJeune, Jim Simmons & Alec Soth.

FYI

Third Thursday

Art Walk

An Art Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. July 19 in downtown Springdale will feature:

1Seventeen Create — With works by Stacy Spangler, Shawna Elliott, Eve Smith, Octavio Logo, Scarlett Sims, Ruth Lawlor, Core Archectiture plus a live demo by Spellbinding FX, 117 W. Emma Ave.

The Gemini — Mixed media works by Amber Perrodin, 126 N. Shiloh St.

Farmers Market — 4-8 p.m., Shiloh Square

Arts Center of the Ozarks — With Chuck Davis, curator of “Our Natural State,” on hand for conversation, 214 S. Main St.

INFO — 751-5441