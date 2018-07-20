Magic In The Air

Botanical Garden dresses up for Firefly Fling

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

On July 21, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will look even more magical than it usually does, thanks to the addition of fairies and other woodland creatures at its annual Firefly Fling — a four-hour family-friendly celebration that invites participants to dress up like enchanted storybook characters.

“You’ll see a lot of costumes,” says the BGO’s communication coordinator, Liz Atwell. “Pretty much everyone comes in some kind of a get-up, whether it’s fairy wings or capes or ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ creatures. We encourage them to wear whatever they want to wear. The more people that dress up, the better!”

Atwell says the event — which has drawn as many as 4,000 people in recent years — continues to get better and better.

“It’s a magical evening,” she says. “I don’t know how to describe it adequately. There are so many unique things going on.”

Activities include fairy house building, an obstacle course, giant bubbles, nature stations and crafts. A variety of community organizations will also be on hand to provide information and demonstrations.

“Last year, one booth had bees, and you could learn all about pollinators,” says Atwell. “This year, we’ll have some costumed characters roaming the garden, talking to the kids, granting wishes and having pictures taken. We’ve got a hula hoop party on the main lawn and live music.”

The event will run from 6 until 10 p.m., giving families the rare chance to see the gardens at sunset and after dark.

“We’ve got fire dancers that come out after dark and do the fire dance on the great lawn,” adds Atwell.

Though the Firefly Fling is one of the largest events on BGO’s calendar, it is not a fundraiser. Instead, says Atwell, it’s a chance to give the community of Northwest Arkansas a closer look at the BGO and all it has to offer.

“It’s a community event that brings everyone together, gets families engaged,” she says. “We want the families to come out, connect with nature and explore the garden.”

__

FAQ

Firefly Fling

WHEN — 6-10 p.m. July 21

WHERE — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville

COST — $4-$12

INFO — 750-2620