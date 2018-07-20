Around The World In Two Semesters July 20, 2018

UAFS adds international flair to 38th Season of Entertainment

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

At first glance, the 2018-19 Season of Entertainment might appear to be more musical than in the past. Stacey Jones, associate vice chancellor for campus and community events at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, says it’s probably more family friendly, too, but that’s by happy accident, not design.

What Jones set out to do in the 38th year of the arts and entertainment series he founded was to make it more “international.”

“That seems to be more and more what our patrons want and what sells well,” he says.

His audience, he adds, crosses all kinds of demographic lines — college students often sit next to senior citizens, and they come from not just the Fort Smith market but also from Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and, like the faculty and student body, from around the world.

Demographic numbers from UAFS show the student body includes those with American Indian, Asian, Hispanic, African-American and Pacific Islander heritage — as do the lists of faculty and staff. So this year, the Season of Entertainment artists will come to Fort Smith from Australia, Israel, Ireland, Texas with a south-of-the-border flair, Scotland and across the UAFS campus, including drama, jazz and vocal music.

The Season of Entertainment was founded on the idea of blending UAFS offerings with touring productions captured as they traveled between longer engagements in cities such as Dallas and Kansas City or St. Louis. Jones said in an earlier interview that it’s a “massive task” to look at what’s available, figure out the “tie-in dates” and schedule around the locally produced plays and concerts. But the plan to bring in audiences has paid off.

“There was a time when I would go to a university production, and I remember seeing more people on stage than there were in the audience,” Jones says. “The kids deserved better than that.”

Now UAFS plays and musical ensembles are winning regional and national acclaim, giving the season “a great balance to it. There’s something for everybody,” Jones says. And with the addition of the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, “I think the Season of Entertainment is exactly what it says it is — a season of entertainment with a good mix of everything.”

__

FYI

UAFS Season

Of Entertainment

National Touring Shows

Nov. 12 — The Ten Tenors: Arguably Australia’s most successful international touring act, with 29 countries to their touring credits, this year’s “Wish You Were Here 20th Anniversary Tour” pays tribute to iconic artists who have left the musical world too soon, including Prince, David Bowie, Michael Hutchence, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse and Roy Orbison, 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center.

Dec. 9 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis: America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 30 years, and Jones says its previous visit to Fort Smith was so well received, he had to add a Wednesday afternoon matinee, and this year, he’s scheduled two shows on a Sunday, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center.

March 31 — “Currents” by Mayumana: A spectacular show from Israel inspired by the historical “Battle of Currents” between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center.

April 23 — Celtic Woman: A one-of-a-kind live act combining Ireland’s best musical talents with epic stage production, 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center.

UAFS Productions

Theatre@UAFS — Productions to be announced, Oct. 18-20 & 22-23 in the fall, Feb. 14-16 & 18-19 in the spring, Breedlove Auditorium.

UAFS Choral and Symphonic Bands — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

Season’s Greetings Concert — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

Jazz Band & Jazz Catz — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 & April 18, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m. April 8, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

A Grand Night for Singing — 7:30 p.m. April 30, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center.

Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown

Sept. 18 — Tejas Brothers: Best known for their very own brand of Tex-Mex honky-tonk, the Tejas Brothers are recognized as one of the best live acts in Texas. Jones says it was the first time he’d heard a Johnny Cash tune in Spanish, and “I loved it,” 7:30 p.m., Blue Lion.

Nov. 3 — Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble: A six-member contemporary acoustic instrumental supergroup creating the perfect blend of new acoustic music with reimagined classics by Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Neil Young, 7:30 p.m., Blue Lion.

Jan. 31 — UAFS Music Faculty Showcase: Members of the UAFS music faculty presenting a variety of music from classical to contemporary to jazz, 7:30 p.m., Blue Lion.

March 28 — Skerryvore: A unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members who hail from various regions of Scotland, 7:30 p.m., Blue Lion.

Season tickets at $180 for the Season of Entertainment performances and $50 for Blue Lion packages are available by calling 788-7000 or visiting uafs.universitytickets.com.