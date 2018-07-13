LIVE! in NWA
July 13
Adam Cunningham — 7:30 p.m. with The Wilson Brothers Band. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $20.
Carry Illinois — Backspace, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Brandon Butler— 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Back in Black — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
DJ D.Sewell — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Silva & Detherage — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Screendoor Serenade — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Vince Turner — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — 9:30 p.m., with Henna Roso; Brick Fields at 7; Filthy Habit at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Paper Jam Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 6 p.m., La Huerta, Fayetteville.
Kimra — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Tristan Newell & Aaron Naylor — 8:30 p.m. stand up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Tone Kats — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
DJ Syca — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Janet Jackson — 8 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$129.50.
July 14
Tristan Newell & Aaron Naylor — 8:30 p.m. stand up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
John Robert — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Butcher Summer Bash — 3 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Bentonville Butcher & Pint.
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Don McLean — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Thai Lao — 8:30 p.m.; John Anderson at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Liverpool Legends — 8:30 p.m.; Lost john and Ayleen O’Hanlon at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.
Nathan Perry — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
School of Rock — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Home By Daylight — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
David Starfire — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Little Buffalo River Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Restless Natives — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Greenland Station — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Moranos, Fayetteville.
Tone Kats — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Letters From Jett — 8 p.m., with Lane Knight, and JT Hubbard. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.
The Pat Bianchi Trio — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.
Cody Jinks — 8 p.m., with Paul Cauthen, and TN Jet. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$75.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Route 358 — 3:30 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
July 15
East of Zion — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Milagro Saints — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 17
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
July 18
Jukeboxx — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
July 19
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Clint Scholz — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Paper Jam Band — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lake Street Dive — 8 p.m., with The Red Trads. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$32.
Block St. Hot Club — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jeff Kearney — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Modest Mouse — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$61.50.
Earl And Jason — 6 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $15.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com