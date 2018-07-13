LIVE! in NWA

July 13

Adam Cunningham — 7:30 p.m. with The Wilson Brothers Band. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $20.

Carry Illinois — Backspace, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brandon Butler— 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Back in Black — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

DJ D.Sewell — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Silva & Detherage — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Screendoor Serenade — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — 9:30 p.m., with Henna Roso; Brick Fields at 7; Filthy Habit at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Paper Jam Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 6 p.m., La Huerta, Fayetteville.

Kimra — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Tristan Newell & Aaron Naylor — 8:30 p.m. stand up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Tone Kats — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

DJ Syca — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Janet Jackson — 8 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$129.50.

July 14

Tristan Newell & Aaron Naylor — 8:30 p.m. stand up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

John Robert — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Butcher Summer Bash — 3 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Bentonville Butcher & Pint.

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Don McLean — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Thai Lao — 8:30 p.m.; John Anderson at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Liverpool Legends — 8:30 p.m.; Lost john and Ayleen O’Hanlon at 7. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10.

Nathan Perry — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

School of Rock — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Sugar Creek — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Home By Daylight — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

David Starfire — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Little Buffalo River Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Restless Natives — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Greenland Station — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Moranos, Fayetteville.

Tone Kats — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Letters From Jett — 8 p.m., with Lane Knight, and JT Hubbard. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.

The Pat Bianchi Trio — 7 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.

Cody Jinks — 8 p.m., with Paul Cauthen, and TN Jet. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$75.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Route 358 — 3:30 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

July 15

East of Zion — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Milagro Saints — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 17

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

July 18

Jukeboxx — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

July 19

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Clint Scholz — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Paper Jam Band — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lake Street Dive — 8 p.m., with The Red Trads. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $30-$32.

Block St. Hot Club — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jeff Kearney — 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Modest Mouse — 7:30 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $39.50-$61.50.

Earl And Jason — 6 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $15.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com