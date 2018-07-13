8 Days a Week

July 13 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “A Wrinkle in Time,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

“The Tempest” — 7 p.m. July 13-14; 2 p.m. July 14-15, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932.

Still on the Hill — Story Songs About the Buffalo River, 7:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” a sophisticated hide-and-seek game of mistaken identity sung in English, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 14 (Saturday)

Mother Nature Reads — “Water Dance: Water Cycle & Storm Drain Pollution,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Family Saturday — With School of Rock, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Herbal Salve Workshop — Participants get a jar of either original or lavender salve to take home, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

History Resource Fair — With representatives from more than 15 museums, historical and genealogical societies, archives, and preservation groups sharing tips on researching local history, genealogy, archaeology, Native Americans, cemeteries, and historic buildings, 1-4:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Dragonflies — With photographer Robert Thomas, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. There will be a dragonfly catch and release after the program. Free. 789-5000.

Creative Visions — Flat Style of Indian Painting with Muscogee Creek artist Johnnie Diacon, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at www.monah.us. 273-2456.

Date Night — “Ghost” Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2706.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” in which the town barber and jack-of-all-trades helps Rosina escape her gilded cage, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in Italian with English supertitles $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 15 (Sunday)

Ickstravaganza — An afternoon of fun on the lawn with bubbles of all sizes (including ginormous), gobs of oobleck and water rockets, along with “some pretty messy, sticky, gooey, spectacular” special events around 3 p.m., 1-5 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $9.50 for 2 and older; younger than 2 free. 696-9280 or amazeum.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With East of Zion, an acoustic family band with deep roots in Ozark Mountain music, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nature Painting Workshop — With Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, 2-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $30. Register at 789-5000.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” drawn from the history of the American West with principal characters who are people who lived in Colorado more than a century ago, 3 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Sung in English. $10-$25. 253-8595.

__

July 16 (Monday)

__

July 17 (Tuesday)

Preschool Event — Sugar Free All-Stars, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 18 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “Ozark Caves” with John McFarland, retired geologist with the Arkansas Geological Survey, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Member Scoop — Iron Curator, a unique walk through the collection in which a curator creates an impromptu tour based on a theme that the group decides on the spot, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Elementary Event — Bi-Okoto African Dancers and Drummers, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Try FPL — Jazz Funk Dance 101 with Cortney Paege, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — Imaginary Species with “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” a sophisticated hide-and-seek game of mistaken identity sung in English, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 19 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” in which the town barber and jack-of-all-trades helps Rosina escape her gilded cage, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in Italian with English supertitles $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 20 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Early Man,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” drawn from the history of the American West with principal characters who are people who lived in Colorado more than a century ago, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in English. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 21 (Saturday)

Urban Goat Tending Workshop — With Greedy Goats of Northwest Arkansas, sessions 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. $10 per session. Register at 750-8165.

Shiloh Saturday — Meet the “Greedy Goats,” 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Woodcarving Demonstration — With Joe Doster, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Negar Ahkami, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Studying Music of the Stone Age — With anthropologist Jim Rees, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Firefly Fling — With fairy house building, nature stations, giant bubbles, a hula hoop dance party, fire dancing and live music by the Firefly Fling Band and The 1 oz. Jig, 6-10 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $4-$15. 750-2620.

__

July 22 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Beau Jennings and the Tigers, an Americana, indie, folk- rock award winning band based in Oklahoma, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kidz Bop Live 2018 — 4 p.m., Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $25 & up. 443-5600.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com