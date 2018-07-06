8 Days a Week

July 6 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Coco,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Teen Feature Film — “Thor: Ragnrok,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 7 (Saturday)

Coffee & Cars — A car show with a patriotic theme, 8 a.m.-noon, downtown Springdale. Email kelly@downtownspringdale.org.

Old MacDonald’s Sing-Along Farm — With Farmer & Mrs. MacDonald, Daisy the Cow, Simon the Pig & more, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Adult Workshop — Mixed Media Collage with “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Make scratch art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Summer Author Series — With Stephen Koch, author of “Louis Jordan: Son of Arkansas, Father of R&B,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday Family Story Time — “Dots and Spots,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 8 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Shore & Cockram, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Animation Film Festival — “Watership Down,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 3 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$25. 253-8595.

“Field Notes from Mother Earth” — A new play by Ashley Edwards, presented by ArkansasStaged, 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free; $5 donation suggested. Email arkansastaged@gmail.com.

July 9 (Monday)

Monday Movie — “High School Musical,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Family Monday — Music with Leonardo, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 10 (Tuesday)

Originals in the Ozarks — A dialogue between artists and the community, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

“Our Natural State” — An exhibit of photographs “exploring the historical and contemporary landscape of Arkansas residents,” including works by Mike Disfarmer, Jim Dow, Don House, Margaret LeJeune, Maxine Payne, Donna Pinckley, Sabine Schmidt & more, July 10-Aug. 17, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Reception 7 p.m. July 31. Free. 751-5441.

July 11 (Wednesday)

Elementary Event — Juggle Whatever with Kelsey and Jeremy Philo, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sufism: The Mystical Music of Islam — With UA professor Nikola Radan, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Open Chess Play for Adults — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Adult Workshop — Botanical Drawing with “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” in which the town barber and jack-of-all-trades helps Rosina escape her gilded cage, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in Italian with English supertitles $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 12 (Thursday)

“The American Songbook” — With Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Family Thursday — Juggle Whatever with Kelsey and Jeremy Philo, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

All-Beethoven Concert — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. Free. sonamusic.org.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” drawn from the history of the American West with principal characters who are people who lived in Colorado more than a century ago, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in English. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 13 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “A Wrinkle in Time,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Still on the Hill — Story Songs About the Buffalo River, 7:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” a sophisticated hide-and-seek game of mistaken identity sung in English, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 14 (Saturday)

Mother Nature Reads — “Water Dance: Water Cycle & Storm Drain Pollution,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Family Saturday — With School of Rock, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Herbal Salve Workshop — Participants get a jar of either original or lavender salve to take home, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

History Resource Fair — With representatives from more than 15 museums, historical and genealogical societies, archives, and preservation groups sharing tips on researching local history, genealogy, archaeology, Native Americans, cemeteries, and historic buildings, 1-4:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Date Night — “Ghost” Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2706.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” in which the town barber and jack-of-all-trades helps Rosina escape her gilded cage, 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. Sung in Italian with English supertitles $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 15 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With East of Zion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nature Painting Workshop — With Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, 2-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $30. Register at 789-5000.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” drawn from the history of the American West with principal characters who are people who lived in Colorado more than a century ago, 3 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Sung in English. $10-$25. 253-8595.

