No Bows Here

Band throws off ‘feminine expectations’ in new album

“This is an album where, personally, I got to say a lot of things that I’m not allowed to say in my real life, my working 9-to-5,” Stephanie Petet explains. “I can’t say most of these things that I feel because it’s not convenient or it’s going to hurt someone’s feelings or it’s just going to be too much. Too much, too aggressive, too loud, too bossy. You know what I’m saying? So I think this album and our performances around it, too, are definitely like that. It’ll either turn people on or turn people off.”

Stephanie Petet is the lead singer of Fayetteville family band Witchsister, who released their third album, “Good for a Girl,” June 1. Leaning in to the name they’ve given their band, sisters Stephanie, Stevie (bass), Skylar (guitar) and cousin Kelsey (drums) take to the stage — often decked out in all black — to release their frustrations and aggressions and invite the audience to “participate in the sacrifice of giving a sh*t.”

“It’s a very human album,” Stephanie continues. “And I think that everyone will be able to feel it. But in particular, [it’s about] females in general and finding your voice. And it doesn’t always have to be a pretty, put together thing with a bow on top. Everything’s messy. Life is messy. It’s sh*tty.”

The band has been performing together going on five years and will embark on their third and longest tour this month, beginning with their album release party July 5 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. In constantly growing together, Stevie points to the strides they’ve made in finding their voice as a band and establishing their own sound.

“We used to have a more classic rock sound that was maybe a little bit more structured, and now I feel like we have more prog, a little more punk,” she says. “It’s a little harder and a bit more free form. Musically that’s kind of where we’re heading. My writing style is completely informed by the place in my life and how I’m feeling. Our first two albums, I feel as if they were more like a bunch of experiments; I feel like we have a more set style now.”

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

FAQ

Witchsister

Album Release

WHEN — 7 p.m. July 5

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville

COST — Donations appreciated

INFO — witchsistermusic.com

FYI — “Good for a Girl” is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

BONUS — Groaners and Terminus will also perform.