LIVE! in NWA
June 29
Fetts Folly — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Ambush Reggae Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Groovement — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Cadillac Jackson — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Stand Up For Survivors — 6-10 p.m. with Erin Jackson, Raj Suresh, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $50-$150.
Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Flipoff Pirates — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 30
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Skye Pollard — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Crescent City Combo — 8:30 p.m., with The Campaigners at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Foggy Bobcat, Cameron Johnson, and Walter Schmidt. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
Dusky Waters — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Animals — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Ripped Pigeon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
The Beaten Daylights — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
The Salty Dogs — 9 p.m., Record, Bentonville. $5.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
The Overworked & Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
July 1
Opera in the Ozarks — 3 p.m. “Il Barbiere di Siviglia”. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $25.
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.
The Campaigners — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Betse & Clarke — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Mike Bewley — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 2
Alianja Barbera — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
A&W — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Erin Fitzgibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
July 3
momandpop — 10:30 a.m. children’s musical comedy variety show. Fayetteville Public Library.
Memory Keepers — 8 p.m., with PZA, Neon Glittery, and Organelle Spy. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
July 4
Happy Independence Day!
Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
An American Salute — 7:30 p.m. with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$13.
July 5
Paul Bogart — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Witchsister — 7 p.m. album release show, with Terminus, and Groaners. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Houndmouth — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Will Gunselman — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ginstrings — 8 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Joey de Lago — 2 p.m., Newton County Library
July 6
Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Restless Heart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sam Riggs — 9:30 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Helmet — 9:30 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6; Rackensack at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$19.
Lost Bridge Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Carla Cooke — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$35.
PANCAN Fundraiser — 8:30 p.m. for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. with Jonteal, Cosmic Elegy, Meesh, and more. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Red Clay Strays — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
July 7
The Wirms — 9 p.m. album release, with Crackrock, Ankle Pop, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Goose — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Chelsea’s Stylees — album release. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Brendan Schaub — 7 p.m.; FM Live at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.
Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Retrovals — 7 p.m., Core Pub, Springdale.
Dom Flemons — 8:30 p.m. with Clarke Buehling. Ashtyn Barbaree and Ayleen O’Hanlon at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.
Snail Mail — 8:30 p.m., with Bonny Doon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jekyll & High — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Open Jam with Ryan Read — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Pearson Brothers — 9 p.m.; Brad Williams Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
DMS — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $10.
Ozark Howlers — 8 p.m. album release party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
Rackensak — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com