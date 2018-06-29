LIVE! in NWA

June 29

Fetts Folly — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ambush Reggae Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Groovement — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Cadillac Jackson — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Stand Up For Survivors — 6-10 p.m. with Erin Jackson, Raj Suresh, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $50-$150.

Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Flipoff Pirates — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 30

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Skye Pollard — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Crescent City Combo — 8:30 p.m., with The Campaigners at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Foggy Bobcat, Cameron Johnson, and Walter Schmidt. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Dusky Waters — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Animals — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Ripped Pigeon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Beaten Daylights — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Salty Dogs — 9 p.m., Record, Bentonville. $5.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

The Overworked & Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

July 1

Opera in the Ozarks — 3 p.m. “Il Barbiere di Siviglia”. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $25.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.

The Campaigners — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Betse & Clarke — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Mike Bewley — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 2

Alianja Barbera — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

A&W — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Erin Fitzgibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

July 3

momandpop — 10:30 a.m. children’s musical comedy variety show. Fayetteville Public Library.

Memory Keepers — 8 p.m., with PZA, Neon Glittery, and Organelle Spy. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

July 4

Happy Independence Day!

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

An American Salute — 7:30 p.m. with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$13.

July 5

Paul Bogart — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Witchsister — 7 p.m. album release show, with Terminus, and Groaners. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Houndmouth — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ginstrings — 8 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Joey de Lago — 2 p.m., Newton County Library

July 6

Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Restless Heart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sam Riggs — 9:30 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Helmet — 9:30 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6; Rackensack at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$19.

Lost Bridge Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Carla Cooke — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$35.

PANCAN Fundraiser — 8:30 p.m. for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. with Jonteal, Cosmic Elegy, Meesh, and more. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Red Clay Strays — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

July 7

The Wirms — 9 p.m. album release, with Crackrock, Ankle Pop, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Goose — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Chelsea’s Stylees — album release. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brendan Schaub — 7 p.m.; FM Live at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.

Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Retrovals — 7 p.m., Core Pub, Springdale.

Dom Flemons — 8:30 p.m. with Clarke Buehling. Ashtyn Barbaree and Ayleen O’Hanlon at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Snail Mail — 8:30 p.m., with Bonny Doon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jekyll & High — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Open Jam with Ryan Read — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Pearson Brothers — 9 p.m.; Brad Williams Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DMS — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $10.

Ozark Howlers — 8 p.m. album release party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Rackensak — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com