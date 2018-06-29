LIVE! in NWA

June 29, 2018

June 29

Fetts Folly — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ambush Reggae Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Groovement — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Cadillac Jackson — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Stand Up For Survivors — 6-10 p.m. with Erin Jackson, Raj Suresh, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $50-$150.

Mark Shields and Good Company — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Flipoff Pirates — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 30

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Skye Pollard — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Crescent City Combo — 8:30 p.m., with The Campaigners at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Foggy Bobcat, Cameron Johnson, and Walter Schmidt. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Dusky Waters — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Animals — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Ripped Pigeon — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Beaten Daylights — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Salty Dogs — 9 p.m., Record, Bentonville. $5.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

The Overworked & Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

July 1

Opera in the Ozarks — 3 p.m. “Il Barbiere di Siviglia”. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $25.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.

The Campaigners — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Betse & Clarke — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Mike Bewley — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 2

Alianja Barbera — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

A&W — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Erin Fitzgibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

July 3

momandpop — 10:30 a.m. children’s musical comedy variety show. Fayetteville Public Library.

Memory Keepers — 8 p.m., with PZA, Neon Glittery, and Organelle Spy. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

John Silva — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

July 4

Happy Independence Day!

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Duane Stevens — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

An American Salute — 7:30 p.m. with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $3-$13.

July 5

Paul Bogart — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Witchsister — 7 p.m. album release show, with Terminus, and Groaners. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Houndmouth — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Gunselman — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ginstrings — 8 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Joey de Lago — 2 p.m., Newton County Library

July 6

Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Restless Heart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sam Riggs — 9:30 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Helmet — 9:30 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6; Rackensack at 7. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $17-$19.

Lost Bridge Trio — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Carla Cooke — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$35.

PANCAN Fundraiser — 8:30 p.m. for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. with Jonteal, Cosmic Elegy, Meesh, and more. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Mark Shields Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Red Clay Strays — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Restless Heart — Award-winning country group Restless Heart is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year with a tour across the U.S. The group has charted 25 singles over three-plus decades with hits like “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong or Right),” “The Bluest Eyes In Texas” and “That Rock Won’t Roll.” Restless Heart still comprises the five original members and will perform a free show at 9 p.m. July 6 at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. restlessheartband.com.

Spaceberry — Deadhead Productions brings another great weekend event to The Farm in Eureka Springs with the Spaceberry festival July 6-7. The festival will be two days of music, camping, fireworks, art, crafts and food vendors, with Grateful Dead tribute band Forgotten Space (pictured) headlining both nights. Tickets are $55 for the whole weekend, including primitive camping, $30 for just Saturday and kids under 12 are free. Pets welcome. the-farm-events.com.

July 7

The Wirms — 9 p.m. album release, with Crackrock, Ankle Pop, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Big Dre — 8 p.m. stand up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Goose — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Chelsea’s Stylees — album release. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brendan Schaub — 7 p.m.; FM Live at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $30.

Shotgun Rider — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Retrovals — 7 p.m., Core Pub, Springdale.

Dom Flemons — 8:30 p.m. with Clarke Buehling. Ashtyn Barbaree and Ayleen O’Hanlon at 7. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $10.

Snail Mail — 8:30 p.m., with Bonny Doon. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Southwinds Band — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jekyll & High — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Open Jam with Ryan Read — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Brad Williams & Dancehall Prophets — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Pearson Brothers — 9 p.m.; Brad Williams Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

DMS — 9 p.m., The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $10.

Ozark Howlers — 8 p.m. album release party. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

Rackensak — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

