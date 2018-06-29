Art OverView

Exhibitions consider world around us

July 5

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Equality Backlash,” a story of survival in an America where white supremacy and hatred are on the rise, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. On show all month. artventuresnwa.org.

Opening Reception — For “Found Object Paintings,” the works of Gregory Moore, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Exhibit through July 29. Email art@stage18live.com.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

__

July 7

Adult Workshop — Mixed Media Collage with “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

__

July 10

“Our Natural State” — An exhibit of photographs “exploring the historical and contemporary landscape of Arkansas residents,” including works by Mike Disfarmer, Jim Dow, Don House, Margaret LeJeune, Maxine Payne, Donna Pinckley, Sabine Schmidt & more, July 10-Aug. 17, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Reception 7 p.m. July 31. Free. 751-5441.

__

July 11

Adult Workshop — Botanical Drawing with “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

__

July 12

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Louise Jones, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

__

July 14

Date Night — “Ghost” Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $80 per couple. 571-2706.

__

July 15

Nature Painting Workshop — With Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, 2-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $30. Register at 789-5000.

__

July 16

First National Bank of NWA — Featuring works by artists Jaquita Ball, Shabana Kauser, Edward Robison III and the Boston Mountain Potters Association, ends July 16, 402 S.W. “A” St., Bentonville. Curated by Zeek Taylor. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

__

July 18

Member Scoop — Iron Curator, a unique walk through the collection in which a curator creates an impromptu tour based on a theme that the group decides on the spot, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Adult Workshop — Imaginary Species with “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

__

July 19

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Matthew Ronay, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

__

July 20

“Living Treasure and Fabulous Follies” — The jewelry of Australian National Living Treasure Robert Baines, July 20-Oct. 7, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. Free. 501-372-4000.

__

July 21

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Negar Ahkami, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

July 25

Adult Workshop — Soft Sculptures with “The Beyond” artist Britny Wainwright, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335.

__

July 26

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Britny Wainwright, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

July 27

Craft Squared — Patterns with Britny Wainwright, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Chef Toni Tipton-Martin, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

__

July 28

Night on the Town — Pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Ages 16 & older. $35. 571-2706.

__

All Month

Artist Cooperative — With works by more than 26 local artists, Heartwood Gallery in Fayetteville. Open Wednesday-Sunday. 444-0888.

Fiber Arts Show — Handcrafted creations in a wide variety of fiber media, July 5-28, Mena Art Gallery. Free. 394-3880.

“Midwest Materials” — A limited run, pop-up show of works by Julie Blackmon, through July 28, 102 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Presented by the Robert Mann Gallery of New York. robertmann.com.

“The Essence of Place” — “David Halpern Photographs From the Gilcrease Collection,” through July 29, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Mish Mash” — With art by Zeek Taylor, Denise Ryan, Teresa Pelliccio DeVito, Maureen Dailey & more, through July 31, Brews in Eureka Springs. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Newton County and the Ozark National Forest” — Photographs by S. Allen Smith, through July 31, Ozark Natural Foods in Fayetteville. Email donnahetzel@gmail.com.

“Without Chloroplasts” — A solo exhibition by Janet Goodyear, through Aug. 23, Startup Junkie in Fayetteville. 385-9778.

60th Annual Delta Exhibition — Including the Contemporaries Award winning “Post Punk” by Ray Allen Parker of Fayetteville, through Aug. 26, Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock. Free. ArkansasArtsCenter.org.

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” — Bringing together more than 30 of O’Keeffe’s paintings, plus the work of 20 emerging artists focusing on similar themes, through Sept. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

“Memories Series” — A solo exhibition by Mitchell Crisp, through Sept. 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. 621-6300.

“Nashville Nights” — New works by Eddie Love, through Sept. 30, Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Rogers. 273-0222.

“The Bleak and the Burgeoning” — Works by Amber Cowan, Maysey Craddock, Leonardo Drew, Lauren Fensterstock and Judy Pfaff, through Oct. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

“Outside the Pale” — The architecture of Fay Jones, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through December, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-5816.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com