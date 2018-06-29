8 Days a Week

June 29 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “The Aristocats,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Feature Film — “Peter Rabbit,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Curated Gallery Reception — And pop-up art exhibition titled “She’s Coming Out of The Dark,” featuring works by artists Christina Mariotti and Marsha Lane Foster, 6-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Works on exhibit all weekend. 466-9487.

Craft Squared — “Pints, Paper, and Paint” with Anna Valdez, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

June 30 (Saturday)

Family Weekend — Make a box guitar with Doug Stowe, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 30-July 1, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. $150 for parent & child. 253-5384.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club instructors, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Summer Saturday — “Cinderella” with Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — “Still Life” with Anna Valdez, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $100. 657-2335.

Judge And Mrs. Isaac C. Parker — A program in celebration of the city’s bicentennial with Floyd and Sue Robison, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Artist Talk — With Zeek Taylor, 2-4 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. His books, “Out of the Delta” and “Chimps Having Fun,” will be available for purchase and signing. 870-741-5913.

Fourth of July Birthday Stroll — Learn about history while strolling through the Mearns Park area, 5-8 p.m., start at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Eureka Springs. Tours leave every 30 minutes; ice cream follows at St. James Episcopal Church. $5-$15; benefits Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 253-9417.

Celebrate Prairie Grove — With free aquatic park admission from 7 to 9 p.m., bouncy houses, games, food & fireworks at dusk, Rieff Park in Prairie Grove. 846-3038.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

FreedomFest — With fireworks around 9 p.m., Farmington High School football field. Free. Email erniepenn@cityoffarmington-ar.gov.

__

July 1 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Betse & Clark’s old-time music and song, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Animation Film Festival — “Fantasia,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 2 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Monday Movie — “The Princess and the Frog,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Yoga and Art — With Lynn Hancock of Yoga Story, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335.

Hatha Yoga — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 3 (Tuesday)

Hands On Family Story Time — For ages to 12 and their families, 9:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Preschool Event — momandpop Band, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 4 (Wednesday)

Please see the Fourth of July calendar on Page WHAT.

__

July 5 (Thursday)

“Cinderella” — Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “Equality Backlash,” a story of survival in an America where white supremacy and hatred are on the rise, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. On show all month. artventuresnwa.org.

Opening Reception — For “Found Object Paintings,” the works of Gregory Moore, 5-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Exhibit through July 29. Email art@stage18live.com.

ArtBuzz — How It’s Made with “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Summer Family Fun — Movie Night: Disney Nature: Wings of Life,” 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

July 6 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Coco,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Teen Feature Film — “Thor: Ragnrok,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 7 (Saturday)

Coffee & Cars — A car show with a patriotic theme, 8 a.m.-noon, downtown Springdale. Email kelly@downtownspringdale.org.

Old MacDonald’s Sing-Along Farm — With Farmer & Mrs. MacDonald, Daisy the Cow, Simon the Pig & more, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Adult Workshop — Mixed Media Collage with “The Beyond” artist Mark Lewis, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Make scratch art, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Summer Author Series — With Stephen Koch, author of “Louis Jordan: Son of Arkansas, Father of R&B,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday Family Story Time — “Dots and Spots,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 8 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Shore & Cockram, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Animation Film Festival — “Watership Down,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com