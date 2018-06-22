LIVE! in NWA
June 22
Stinky Gringos — 9 p.m., with Craccrock, Zero 2 Panic, and Cemented Urethra. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Kentucky Headhunters — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pat Ryan Key — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Vince Turner — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Amanda Rey & West Street Blues — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Hard Rock vs Metal Night — 8:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rachel B Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Uncrowned Kings — 7:30 p.m., for Music in the Murphy summer concert series. Murphy Park, Springdale.
Angela Edge — 8 p.m. with She’s Us. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
RFRSH — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Paralandra — 7 p.m., with Solidify, and more The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 23
Alex Fry — album release show, Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Marshall Tucker Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Sinbad — 8 p.m.; Tragikly White at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Buddy Shute — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Will Parker — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Sweet Spot — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.
Warehouse 90 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.
Fayetteville unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
KOBV Dance Party — 7 p.m., The Record, Bentonville. $20.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields & Good Company — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Elephantom — with Space Dingus. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
The Pool Boys — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 24
Mark Shields & Good Company — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
June 25
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Vince Turner — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36-$100.50.
June 26
Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 7 p.m., for Free Summer Concert Series. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
Rocky Bottom String Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Dino O’Dell — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Chicago and REO Speedwagon — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36.50-$129.50.
June 27
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Chris Byrne — 9 p.m. with Doug Deluca, and Phillip Farris. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
June 28
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.
Caleb Miller — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
The Empty Pockets — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Devin Dawson w/ Muscadine Bloodline — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Randall Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Moldilocks — 8 p.m., with Ankle Pop. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Diana Krall — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $75-$129.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com