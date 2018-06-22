LIVE! in NWA

June 22

Stinky Gringos — 9 p.m., with Craccrock, Zero 2 Panic, and Cemented Urethra. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Kentucky Headhunters — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pat Ryan Key — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Amanda Rey & West Street Blues — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Hard Rock vs Metal Night — 8:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rachel B Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Uncrowned Kings — 7:30 p.m., for Music in the Murphy summer concert series. Murphy Park, Springdale.

Angela Edge — 8 p.m. with She’s Us. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

RFRSH — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Paralandra — 7 p.m., with Solidify, and more The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 23

Alex Fry — album release show, Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Marshall Tucker Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sinbad — 8 p.m.; Tragikly White at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Buddy Shute — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Parker — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Sweet Spot — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Warehouse 90 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Fayetteville unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

KOBV Dance Party — 7 p.m., The Record, Bentonville. $20.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields & Good Company — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Elephantom — with Space Dingus. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

The Pool Boys — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 24

Mark Shields & Good Company — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

June 25

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Vince Turner — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36-$100.50.

June 26

Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 7 p.m., for Free Summer Concert Series. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Rocky Bottom String Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dino O’Dell — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36.50-$129.50.

June 27

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Chris Byrne — 9 p.m. with Doug Deluca, and Phillip Farris. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

June 28

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

Caleb Miller — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Empty Pockets — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Devin Dawson w/ Muscadine Bloodline — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Randall Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moldilocks — 8 p.m., with Ankle Pop. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Diana Krall — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $75-$129.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com