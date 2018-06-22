LIVE! in NWA

June 22

Stinky Gringos — 9 p.m., with Craccrock, Zero 2 Panic, and Cemented Urethra. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Warehouse 90 — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Kentucky Headhunters — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pat Ryan Key — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Amanda Rey & West Street Blues — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Hard Rock vs Metal Night — 8:30 p.m.; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rachel B Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Uncrowned Kings — 7:30 p.m., for Music in the Murphy summer concert series. Murphy Park, Springdale.

Angela Edge — 8 p.m. with She’s Us. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

RFRSH — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Paralandra — 7 p.m., with Solidify, and more The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 23

Alex Fry — album release show, Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Marshall Tucker Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Sinbad — 8 p.m.; Tragikly White at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Buddy Shute — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Parker — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The Atlantics — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Sweet Spot — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Joey de Lago — 6 p.m., Low Gap Cafe, Jasper.

Warehouse 90 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Fayetteville unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rachel Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

KOBV Dance Party — 7 p.m., The Record, Bentonville. $20.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields & Good Company — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Elephantom — with Space Dingus. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

The Pool Boys — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 24

Mark Shields & Good Company — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

David Starr — Northwest Arkansas native and songwriter David Starr owns a thriving guitar store in the heart of Cedaredge, Colo., yet he believes his most compelling instrument is his voice – a strong, beautiful baritone that is the cornerstone of his sound. Starr celebrates the release of his new album “South and West” with a performance at 7:30 p.m. June 29 at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. He will be joined by Ben Harris. sunrisestage.com. $20. (Photo: Cat Denton)

June 25

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Vince Turner — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36-$100.50.

June 26

Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band — 7 p.m., for Free Summer Concert Series. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Rocky Bottom String Band — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dino O’Dell — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon — 7 p.m., Walmart AMP, Rogers. $36.50-$129.50.

June 27

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All Stars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Chris Byrne — 9 p.m. with Doug Deluca, and Phillip Farris. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

June 28

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Deuces Wild — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville.

Caleb Miller — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

The Empty Pockets — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Devin Dawson w/ Muscadine Bloodline — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Randall Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Moldilocks — 8 p.m., with Ankle Pop. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Diana Krall — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $75-$129.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — Fayetteville’s monthly variety show featuring local musicians, comedians and performers of all kinds celebrates its 5th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are Foggy Bobcat (pictured), Cameron Johnson and Walter Schmidt, with live painting by Brandon Bullette. This free event is open to all ages, but adult content is expected. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

