Best Place To Rest

Organic choices make sleeping easy

AMANDA BANCROFT

Making Ripples

Plenty of people are moving at this time of year. Maybe you just got your first job out of college, or bought your first home, or are changing apartments because the semester has ended. Many readers are retiring or graduating — congrats! — and life’s transitions often bring a change of scenery. So it’s not surprising that one of our readers recently asked about eco-friendly mattress options.

Where we sleep has a huge impact on our health and well-being. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping! And the surface we sleep on matters for more than just getting adequate rest. Everything from back pain to allergies can be affected by pillows, bedding and mattresses. Fire retardants and other chemicals used in the manufacturing process are not good for human health. There is at least one local option for purchasing organic beds and many more online.

Mountain Air Organic Beds 1106 N. Old Missouri Road, Suite C, in Springdale) offers organic mattresses, pet beds, pillows, bedding and bed frames. The company is a woman-owned and veteran-owned business, with products made in the USA. The “mother of all beds,” as it’s called, is made of Sri Lankan high quality organic latex, manufactured in California, and the bed frame is handmade from poplar trees and hemp oil in a woodworking shop in Arkansas. Examples of products include Global Organic Textile Standard Certified Sateen sheets for $39, pet beds for $73, and the “Ozark” mattress for $1,689. Natural latex pillows (which cost around $100 or more) are “naturally anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, dust-mite resistant, hypo-allergenic and no toxic off-gassing.” Back pillows come in a variety of colors and patterns, and you can choose either fuzzy or flat organic cotton material. For those who can afford it, this is a great locally owned, environmentally friendly option that promotes the health of sleepers. Contact them at (844) 223-2263 or find them on Facebook under Mountain Air Organic Beds.

Online options are abundant but it’s advisable to do your homework before purchasing, as retailers vary in products and quality. You might consider buying a mattress pad or “topper” made of organic cotton and selling on Amazon for $200 or more (depending on size). Most importantly, if you’re in the market for a mattress, consider all of your health needs and aim to acquire whatever option you feel good about and can afford (or save up for). Some people forego mattresses entirely, and sleep on Japanese futon pads on the floor which roll up to save space and can be made from eco-friendly materials, too! It’s all about making healthy choices that are the right fit for you and good for the environment which we all depend on.

Amanda Bancroft is a writer, artist, and naturalist building an off-grid cottage for land conservation on Kessler Mountain. She and her husband Ryan blog about their adventures and offer a solar-hosted online educational center on how to make a difference with everyday choices at: www.RipplesBlog.org.