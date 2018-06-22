8 days a week

June 22 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Coco,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Creek Critters: A Family Class, 6-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Register at waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/other-events.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

“Smile” — A Broadway musical from the 1980s with a message for today, 7:30 p.m. June 22-23; 3 p.m. June 24, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15-$25. 751-5441.

“The Gin Game” — A game of gin is a great way for two residents of a retirement home to get acquainted — until it turns into “a game of war,” 7:30 p.m., June 22-23, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Presented by the Smokehouse Players. Free; donations welcome. The production includes adult language. Email terrytim@cox.net.

June 23 (Saturday)

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club instructors, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Buffalo River Elk Festival — Now in its 21st year with artists, craftsmen, contests, entertainment, kids’ activities & fireworks, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Jasper. Free. 870-446-6471.

Family Saturday — With musician Will Parker, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sometimes Misunderstood “Glades” — With wildflower specialist and Master Naturalist Joan Reynolds, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Artosphere — “The American Spirit,” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $10-$49. 443-5600.

June 24 (Sunday)

Clay Fairy House — 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. For ages 12 & older. $45. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — Visit Tony Tasset’s “Deer” in the North Forest, then drop by Estes Studio to create a mini lawn animal, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sunday Music — With the Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. 643-3185.

Mountain Street Stage — With Route 358, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 25 (Monday)

Monday Movie — “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Hatha Yoga — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Event — With performer Dino O’Dell, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 26 (Tuesday)

Florence Price: Rediscovered Concertos — With Er-Gene Kahng, Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra concertmaster and University of Arkansas professor of Sstrings, 6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Colorin, Colorado — Bilingual story time, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Family Story Time — 7 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Patriotic concert, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; $5 donation requested. 750-2620.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

June 27 (Wednesday)

Elementary Event — With Memphis magician Magic Mr. Nick, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Art Workshop — One Love printmaking, 2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. 271-3192.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

June 28 (Thursday)

Summer Studio Intensive — With “The Beyond” artist Anna Valdez, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 28-29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $65. 657-2335.

Family Thursday — Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Family Performance — “Sleeping Beauty” with Stevens Puppets, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Anna Valdez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Communities And Cultures In Fort Smith — With Catherine Foreman-Gray, history and preservation officer for the Cherokee Nation, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club — 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

June 29 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “The Aristocats,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Feature Film — “Peter Rabbit,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Curated Gallery Reception — And pop-up art exhibition titled “She’s Coming Out of The Dark,” featuring works by artists Christina Mariotti and Marsha Lane Foster, 6-9 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Free. Works on exhibit all weekend. 466-9487.

Craft Squared — “Pints, Paper, and Paint” with Anna Valdez, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Ballad of Baby Doe,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

June 30 (Saturday)

Family Weekend — Make a box guitar with Doug Stowe, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 30-July 1, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. $150 for parent & child. 253-5384.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club instructors, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Summer Saturday — “Cinderella” with Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Workshop — “Still Life” with Anna Valdez, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $100. 657-2335.

Judge And Mrs. Isaac C. Parker — A program in celebration of the city’s bicentennial with Floyd and Sue Robison, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Artist Talk — With Zeek Taylor, 2-4 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. His books, “Out of the Delta” and “Chimps Having Fun,” will be available for purchase and signing. 870-741-5913.

Fourth of July Birthday Stroll — Learn about history while strolling through the Mearns Park area, 5-8 p.m., start at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Eureka Springs. Tours leave every 30 minutes; ice cream follows at St. James Episcopal Church. $5-$15; benefits Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 253-9417.

Celebrate Prairie Grove — With free aquatic park admission from 7 to 9 p.m., bouncy houses, games, food & fireworks at dusk, Rieff Park in Prairie Grove. 846-3038.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

July 1 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Betse & Clark’s old-time music and song, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

