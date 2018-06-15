New, But Familiar

Rock band aims to connect with new release

JOCELYN MURPHY

“The same, but different” is how pop rock group Plain White T’s are describing their new album, “Parallel Universe” — the band’s eighth studio album and first release in more than three years. Just announced on June 15, the album is coming this summer, and frontman Tom Higgenson couldn’t be more excited, or proud, of the project.

“We went a little bit heavy on the production to really try to give it like the vibe of like, holding our own sound,” Higgenson explains. “We were trying to break new ground — to do something we hadn’t done before. It sounds very much like the band now.”

And what the band is now is the same T’s they’ve been for just over 20 years — yes, the Plain White T’s formed in 1997 — but a little bit different. When the band rocketed into the zeitgeist with their mega hit “Hey There Delilah,” they faced the problem — albeit a good one — of figuring out the next step following a song with which the band will forever be associated.

“We didn’t want to become just some acoustic band,” Higgenson says. And though the band purposely spent some away from the spotlight, their next two huge successes — “1, 2, 3, 4” and “Rhythm Of Love” — followed that mellow vibe established with “Delilah.” The new release brings the same catchy hooks and melodies the T’s are known for, but with ethereal electronic pop and synth additions changing the landscape of the music.

“We’ve been under the radar for so long now,” Higgenson says of the band’s new release. “We were like, ‘Let’s just write some kickass songs that we all love, and kind of throw [away] any preconceived notions that anyone might have on the T’s.’ Who gives a sh*t? We didn’t start this band to try to fit into a little hole … we just want to write great songs and want to connect with people. We want to be considered great artists, and we can’t do that by worrying about what people expect.

“I’m just so excited about the album, period,” he continues. “I really do love it; I’m really proud of it. Every corner of it — from the artwork, to the videos we’ve done, to album itself, to the tour — we’re working something really special [and] it’s all just feeling so good. You’re going to like it — I’m confident!”

FAQ

Plain White T’s

WHEN — 8 p.m. June 17

WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville

COST — $20-$25

INFO — facebook.com/plainwhitets

BONUS — Ocean Park Standoff and Fairview will also perform.