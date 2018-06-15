8 Days a Week

June 15 (Friday)

Barnyard Buddies — See & feed barnyard animals, 10 a.m.-noon, old City Hospital parking lot south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Series. Free. faylib.org.

Native American Cultural Symposium — With live painting by Bunky Echo-Hawk, a reading by Bobby Bridger, storytelling with Gayle Ross, 10 a.m.-noon at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a performance of “Crossing Mnisose,” keynote speaker Walter Echo-Hawk and performers Brooke Simpson and Bobby Bridger, 2 p.m.-10 p.m., The Record in Bentonville. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Pearl Hsuing, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Crossing Mnisose” by Mary Kathryn Nagle, 4 p.m., The Record in Bentonville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Arts District. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Still on the Hill, Block Street Hot Club, Mobile Aquarium, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Staging The Daffy Dame” by Anne García-Romero, 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

“Smile” — A Broadway musical from the 1980s with a message for today, 7:30 p.m. June 15-16; 3 p.m. June 17; again June 22-24, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $15-$25. 751-5441.

Artosphere — “Live From Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum,” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. $40. 443-5600.

The Second City — Improv comedy, 8 p.m., Temple Live in Fort Smith. $40-$111. 222-6186, templelive.com.

“An Act of God” — God (played by Michael Myers) decides to sit down for a chat — with interruptions from two angels (Ed McClure and Kris Isham) — in this comedy, 8 p.m. June 14-16; 2 p.m. June 17, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $20-$27. 631-8988.

June 16 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — “Landscape Designing as an Artist” with North Carolina-based landscape architect and artist Preston Montague, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Shiloh Saturday — “Washing Clothes in the Old Days,” 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Arts Live Showcase — “Junie B. Jones,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown square in Bentonville. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Garden Party — With music in multiple locations as part of Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

NWA Pride Parade & Rally — Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Part of a weekend of Pride activities hosted by NWA Center for Equality. Free. nwaequality.org.

Beginning Calligraphy for Adults — With Julie Rae, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Among the Western Dinka” by Russell Sharman, 3 p.m. at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Forest Concert Series — With MONAH artists Shoshana Kish and Raven Kanataka, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free-$10. 657-2335.

Blues Weekend — Coco Montoya headlines at 8 p.m. June 16 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. 253-7333.

June 17 (Sunday)

Artosphere — Jane’s Walk: Rediscovering Our City with Sabine Schmidt, 11 a.m., Fenix Fayetteville Gallery at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Black Book” by Austin Ashford, 1 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Mountain Street Stage — With Sad Daddy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — “Disneynature Oceans,” part of the Artosphere Film Series, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $5. 443-5600.

Native American Cultural Symposium — Featuring the Prairie to Table Dinner, 6 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $47. Tickets at monah.us.

Artosphere — “Song of the Sea,” part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $5. 443-5600.

Artosphere — “Chasing Coral,” part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Until Just Moistened: A One-Woman Show with Crumbs” by Crescent Dragonwagon, 7:30 p.m. at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

June 18 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Dylan Gebbia Richards, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

June 19 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Kids Fishing Derby — 2-4 p.m., Murphy Park Pond in Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Register at 1:30 p.m. at the park pavilion. Free. 750-8165.

Opening Reception — For “The Bleak and the Burgeoning,” 5 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of the Artosphere festival. On exhibit through Oct. 7. 443-5600.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Open late from 5 to 8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; $5 donation requested. 750-2620.

Author Talk — With Leo Chilson, author of the Civil War romances “Blood on the Battlefield” and “Blood on the Plains,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Artosphere — “Beethoven Masterworks,” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $10. 443-5600.

Books on Tap — “Missile Paradise” by Ron Tanner, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

June 20 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “The Harmonial Vegetarian Society: The Real Story” with Nancy Feroe, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Noon Book Club — “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, noon, Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

Preschool Event — Doggie Dance with Denise Gard and her performing dogs, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Reviving the Compositions of Florence Price — With Dr. Er-Gene Kahng, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — An Evening of Music with Roberto Diaz & Friends, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 443-5600.

BITE NW Arkansas — With SPARK, 6-9 p.m. June 20; DISCOVER, 6-9 p.m. June 21; and CRAFT, 6-9 p.m. June 22, 8th Street Market in Bentonville. $30 per event. bitenwa.com.

June 21 (Thursday)

Steven’s Puppets — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

June 22 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Coco,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Creek Critters: A Family Class, 6-7:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. Register at waltonartscenter.org/artosphere/other-events.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Die Fledermaus,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

June 23 (Saturday)

Buffalo River Elk Festival — Now in its 21st year with artists, craftsmen, contests, entertainment, kids’ activities & fireworks, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Jasper. Free. 870-446-6471.

Family Saturday — With musician Will Parker, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sometimes Misunderstood “Glades” — With wildflower specialist and Master Naturalist Joan Reynolds, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Artosphere — “The American Spirit,” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $10-$49. 443-5600.

June 24 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Route 358, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com