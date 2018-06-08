8 Days a Week

June 8 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movies — “Ferdinand,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Junk Ranch — A “country barn sale” on 35 acres, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8-9, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $10 June 8; $5 June 9. thejunkranch.net.

Family Feature Film — “Despicable Me 3,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Hobnob With Friends of Hobbs State Park — With music by National Park Radio & Honey Shuffle, raffles, food trucks & more, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. $25 and include an FOH annual membership. FriendsofHobbs.com or 789-5000.

NWA Shakespeare Festival — “As You Like It,” 6 p.m. June 8-9, Dave Peel Park in Bentonville. Presented by the Classical Edge Theater. Free; bring lawn chairs. Email scheuertheatre@gmail.com.

“Annie Get Your Gun” — Presented by Young Actors Guild at 7 p.m. June 8; 2 & 7 p.m. June 9; and 2 p.m. June 10, Northside High School auditorium in Fort Smith. $10-$15. weareyag.com.

The Art of Wine — Uncorked!, 7-11 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $75-$150. 443-5600.

“The Fox on the Fairway” — A Ken Ludwig comedy directed by Duff Taylor, 7:30 p.m. June 7-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

“An Act of God” — God (played by Michael Myers) decides to sit down for a chat — with interruptions from two angels (Ed McClure and Kris Isham) — in this comedy, 8 p.m. June 8-9; 2 p.m. June 10; again June 14-17, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $20-$27. 631-8988.

June 9 (Saturday)

Through the Garden Gate Tour — With six area gardens in Fayetteville, Springdale & Farmington, plus the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Benefits BGO & the Flower, Garden & Nature Society of NWA. $15 at BGO & Westwood Gardens. 301-2128.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Flippin Fling — With live music, a car show, arts and crafts & more, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Flippin City Park. A benefit for children & families in need. 870-405-8724.

Mother Nature Reads — “Animals in the Night,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Family Saturday — With magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Until Just Moistened: A One-Woman Show with Crumbs” by Crescent Dragonwagon, 1 p.m. June 9 at The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville; 7:30 p.m. June 17 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Drop-In Artmaking — Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Outdoor Street Dinner — With a menu created by Chef Miles James just for the event, 5:30-9 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. 799-7844.

The Art of Wine — Winemaker’s Dinner, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center. Features wines by E&J Gallo Winery paired with a six-course meal prepared by Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar and a live and silent auction. $225. 443-5600.

June 10 (Sunday)

Artosphere — Jane’s Walk: Urban History with Charlie Alison, 10 a.m., Lafayette Street Bridge between West and Gregg avenues in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Black Book” by Austin Ashford, 11 a.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville; 1 p.m. June 17, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Drop-In Artmaking — Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — With Jack Martin’s Jazz Mafia, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Jane’s Walk: Mullins Creek Urban Stream Restoration with Sandi Formica, 2 p.m., Leroy Pond Drive and South Razorback Road (Lot 56B) in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Among the Western Dinka” by Russell Sharman, 2 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 3 p.m. June 16, at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Statehood Day — With a panel discussion focusing on the historic trails of the state, 2-4 p.m., First Christian Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Free. 521-2970.

“History & Happenings of Beaver Lake” — Benton County Historical Society meeting with Alan Bland, 2:30 p.m., 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville. 273-3561.

Artosphere — Jane’s Walk: Walking Native Fayetteville with Sean Teuton, 3 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville Gallery at 16 W. Center St. Free. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Staging The Daffy Dame” by Anne García-Romero, 5 p.m. June 10 at Crystal Bridges Museum; 7:30 p.m. June 15 at TheatreSquared. $10-$15. 443-5600.

Artosphere — Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., The Chapel Ruins at Sassafras Springs Vineyard in Springdale. $10. 443-5600.

June 11 (Monday)

Book Talk — “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Still on the Hill, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $10. 443-5600.

June 12 (Tuesday)

Opera Outreach — “Cinderella,” 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — Open late from 5 to 8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; $5 donation requested. 750-2620.

Books & Brews — “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware, 6 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Author Series — With J.B. Hogan, author of “Time – And Time Again,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Dover Quartet, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600.

June 13 (Wednesday)

Book Club — “How Georgia Became O’Keeffe” by Karen Karbo, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Opera Outreach — “Cinderella,” 10:30 a.m., Eureka Springs Public Library. Presented by performers from Opera in the Ozarks. Free. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Try FPL — “Exploring Stringed Instruments” with Christopher Gregg of Sunrise Guitars, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Arx Duo: Percussion Reimagined, 7 p.m., Hunt Chapel in Rogers. $15. 443-5600.

June 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues — “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — “The Buffalo Flows,” part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center. $5. 443-5600.

Artosphere — Bill Frisell Trio, 7:30 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center. $30-$40. 443-5600.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Crossing Mnisose” by Mary Kathryn Nagle, 7:30 p.m. June 14 at TheatreSquared, 4 p.m. June 15 at The Record in Bentonville. $10-$15. 443-5600.

June 15 (Friday)

Barnyard Buddies — See & feed barnyard animals, 10 a.m.-noon, old City Hospital parking lot south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Series. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Pearl Hsuing, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Arts District. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Still on the Hill, Block Street Hot Club, Mobile Aquarium, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Artosphere — “Live From Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum,” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. $40. 443-5600.

The Second City — Improv comedy, 8 p.m., Temple Live in Fort Smith. $40-$111. 222-6186, templelive.com.

June 16 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — “Landscape Designing as an Artist” with North Carolina-based landscape architect and artist Preston Montague, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Shiloh Saturday — “Washing Clothes in the Old Days,” 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Arts Live Showcase — “Junie B. Jones,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Trail Mix, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown square in Bentonville. With The Crumbs, Melody Pond, Rozenbridge, Water Bombs and more. Free. 443-5600.

Garden Party — With music in multiple locations as part of Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

NWA Pride Parade & Rally — Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Part of a weekend of Pride activities hosted by NWA Center for Equality. Free. nwaequality.org.

Beginning Calligraphy for Adults — With Julie Rae, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Forest Concert Series — With MONAH artists Shoshana Kish and Raven Kanataka, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free-$10. 657-2335.

Blues Weekend — Coco Montoya headlines at 8 p.m. June 16 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. 253-7333.

June 17

Mountain Street Stage — With Sad Daddy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

