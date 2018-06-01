Old-Fashioned Fun

Rogers Historical Museum event is June 2

“It all started with our temporary exhibit ‘Hog Wild: Our Area’s Love Affair with the Pig,’ which highlighted the UA mascot, but also the tradition of farm families having at least a few hogs on the farm and the growing population of wild hogs,” Terrilyn Wendling says of Farm Family Day at the Rogers Historical Museum. In its fourth year, it’s become an annual event “families can count on” for the first Saturday in June.

Wendling, assistant director and curator of collections at the museum, answered these questions about the June 2 event for SUP.

Q. When you choose activities, do you look at a chosen time period or just “back”?

A. Since the theme hasn’t changed, our activities haven’t changed a whole lot either. However, most things revolve around the farm theme. We have steer roping, horseshoes, pony rides and pedal tractors along with a few unrelated games such as ring toss and bean bag toss and a face painter. Our demonstrators are weavers and rope makers, two activities vital to keeping a self-sustaining farm family running.

Q. How do you engage kids that are so used to iPhones and tablets?

A. I think most kids will put down an iPad for the chance to experience riding a pony or driving a small tractor or winning a prize. There is still something more rewarding when you get to touch, feel, and take home something.

Q. How are things going with the renovation/move/etc.? Any closer to a reopening date?

A. Renovations on the exterior of the Hailey/Morning News building are about finished with just a few loose ends on the inside before staff can move in, which we project will be early to mid-June. At that point, we will beginning really working on the galleries. Currently, we have a framer and soon a drywaller working on walls within the galleries, as well as electrical wires and lighting being put in place. We are currently projecting our opening date as Dec. 13. The Key Wing will be open for Family Day for bathrooms and Hawkins House tours, but the galleries are still closed as they are a staging area for pre-constructed pieces for the Hailey Building.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

FAQ

Farm Family Day

WHEN — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2

WHERE — Rogers Historical Museum

COST — Free

INFO — 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org