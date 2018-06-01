LIVE! in NWA
June 1
Daikaiju Attacks — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Vintage Pistols — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mike and The Moonpies — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mike Kinkle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Clay Morgan Duo — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Strokes Tribute — 9:30 p.m. with Foggy Bobcat, White Mansion, and The Sh*tty Beatles; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Ouachita River Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Derek Van Lynn — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Ashton Barbaree — 7 p.m., Ramo d’ Olivo, Bentonville.
DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Montgomery Gentry — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$35.
June 2
Whiskey Myers — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jo Dee Messina — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Caleb Ryan Martin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Loose Change — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Short Fuse — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m. album release party, with Old Salt Union. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Kimra Kippes — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Smokey Folk — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
“Rock The Pit” Benefit — 7 p.m. with Endfall, Eddie and The Defiantz, and Chilwell Kemp. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Ramo d’ Olivo, Bentonville.
Silver Anchors — 8 p.m. for Live Music Saturdays. Record, Bentonville. $5.
Emma Ave. Block Party — 5 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.
Lucas Parker Band — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Mary Lattimore — 9 p.m. with Cellophane Garden. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
The Take Cover Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jim Gaffigan — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$99.
June 3
Vanimal Kingdom — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Exile — 7 p.m., Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, Silver Dollar City, Branson, Mo.
Crescent City Combo — 2 p.m. for Mountain Street Stage Summer Music series. Fayetteville Public Library.
Shawn James & the Shapeshifters — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
June 4
Rachael Small — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Alexander Ian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Redman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
June 5
Kings of the City Tour — 7:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Valdez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
June 6
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
June 7
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Clint Scholz — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Isayah Warford — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Eli Young Band — with Mary Heather & the Sinners. JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Benjamin Del Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Greyhounds — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Crusade & The Big Hog Band — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $8.
