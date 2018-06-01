LIVE! in NWA

June 1

Daikaiju Attacks — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Vintage Pistols — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mike and The Moonpies — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mike Kinkle — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The Blacklisted — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Clay Morgan Duo — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Strokes Tribute — 9:30 p.m. with Foggy Bobcat, White Mansion, and The Sh*tty Beatles; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Ouachita River Band — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ocie Fisher — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Derek Van Lynn — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Ashton Barbaree — 7 p.m., Ramo d’ Olivo, Bentonville.

DJ Syca — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Montgomery Gentry — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$35.

June 2

Whiskey Myers — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Violet and the Undercurrents — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jo Dee Messina — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Caleb Ryan Martin — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Loose Change — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Short Fuse — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 8:30 p.m. album release party, with Old Salt Union. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Kimra Kippes — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Smokey Folk — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Crumbs — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

“Rock The Pit” Benefit — 7 p.m. with Endfall, Eddie and The Defiantz, and Chilwell Kemp. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Melody Pond — 7 p.m., Ramo d’ Olivo, Bentonville.

Silver Anchors — 8 p.m. for Live Music Saturdays. Record, Bentonville. $5.

Emma Ave. Block Party — 5 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.

Lucas Parker Band — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Mary Lattimore — 9 p.m. with Cellophane Garden. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

The Take Cover Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jim Gaffigan — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$99.

June 3

Vanimal Kingdom — 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Exile — 7 p.m., Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, Silver Dollar City, Branson, Mo.

Crescent City Combo — 2 p.m. for Mountain Street Stage Summer Music series. Fayetteville Public Library.

Shawn James & the Shapeshifters — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

June 4

Rachael Small — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Alexander Ian — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Redman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

June 5

Kings of the City Tour — 7:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Valdez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

June 6

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

June 7

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Clint Scholz — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

JJ Taylor — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Isayah Warford — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Eli Young Band — with Mary Heather & the Sinners. JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Benjamin Del Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Greyhounds — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

DJ Shortfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Crusade & The Big Hog Band — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $8.

