Art OverView

Exhibitions go ‘Beyond’ the ordinary

June 1

Craft Squared — Icing-thick painting and collage with “The Beyond” artist Caroline Larsen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Opening Reception — For “On the Square,” featuring the work of former Hollywood animator Drew Gentle and Belizean artist Hubert Neal Jr., 7-9:30 p.m., 104 S. Main St. in Bentonville. The exhibit will remain open through July 1. hubertnealjr.com, drewgentle.com.

June 2

Art Market — 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on the square in Bentonville. downtownbentonville.org.

RAM Saturday — Noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Open Studio Stroll — 4-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through October, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384.

“Motorcycle Memories” — Featuring vintage motorcycles and photographs exploring the “art of the motorcycle” in Fort Smith and the region from the 1940s through present day, ends June 2, Fort Smith Museum of History. $5-$7. 783-7841.

June 3

CR(EAT)E — “The Tree that Escaped the Crowded Forest,” celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $105. 657-2335.

“Will Barnet: Forms and Figures” — Re-developed ideas of Barnet’s 1960s works from abstraction to figuration that he never finished, ends June

3, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Organized by Alexandre Gallery, New York. Free. 784-2787.

June 4

Chimps Hanging Out — Works by Eureka Springs artist Zeek Taylor, a recipient of the Arkansas Art’s Council’s Governor’s Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement, June 4-30, Boone County Library in Harrison. 870-741-5913.

June 7

Opening Reception — For the RAM Annual Invitational, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. Exhibit through Sept. 2. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Kinetic, Propulsive & Ionized: Still Life Oils, Watercolor Illustrations & Neon Lights,” still-life paintings by Donna Phipps Stout, Moh’d Bilbeisi’s watercolors and the sculptural work of Brian Bailey, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures on the Fayetteville square. artventuresnwa.org.

June 8

Artists’ Reception — For “Delta des Refuses,” including works by Tina Oppenheimer and Sabine Schmidt of Fayetteville, Michael McKenzie of Prairie Grove, Jaquita Ball of Bentonville, Chuck Davis of Rogers, and Joanna Reid of Siloam Spring, 5-8 p.m., Butler Center Galleries and River Market Books and Gifts in downtown Little Rock. Exhibit through Aug. 24. deltadesrefuses.com.

June 10

“Mindscapes and Monuments: Revelation and the Gospel” — Large-scale works in oil, acrylic and pastel by Texas artist Richard R. Davison Jr., professor in the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University, ends June 10, Story Gallery at Grace Point, 1201 N.E. McCollum Drive, Bentonville. ArtStoryNWA.net.

June 13

Book Club — “How Georgia Became O’Keeffe” by Karen Karbo, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

June 15

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond Artist” Pearl Hsuing, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

June 16

Discover the Grounds — “Landscape Designing as an Artist” with North Carolina-based landscape architect and artist Preston Montague, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Garden Party — With music in multiple locations as part of Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

June 18

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Dylan Gebbia Richards, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

June 19

Opening Reception — For “The Bleak and the Burgeoning,” 5 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of the Artosphere festival. On exhibit through Oct. 7. 443-5600.

June 28

Summer Studio Intensive — With “The Beyond” artist Anna Valdez, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 28-29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $65. 657-2335.

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Anna Valdez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

June 29

Craft Squared — “Pints, Paper, and Paint” with Anna Valdez, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

June 30

Adult Workshop — “Still Life” with Anna Valdez, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $100. 657-2335.

Artist Talk — With Zeek Taylor, 2-4 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. His books, “Out of the Delta” and “Chimps Having Fun,” will be available for purchase and signing. 870-741-5913.

All Month

Artist Cooperative — With works by more than 26 local artists, including Buck, Snort, ‘n’ Run Clay Works, Heartwood Gallery in Fayetteville. Open Wednesday-Sunday. 444-0888.

“Nashville Nights” — New works by Eddie Love 5, through June 30, Crabby’s Seafood in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

“Microcosms” — Works by Leslie Perryman, through June 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

“Transcend” — Works by Emily Smith, Michell Crisp, Sasha Rayevskiy, Octavio Logo & Eddie Love, through July 5, Tourmaline Gallery, 500 S.E. “D” St. in Bentonville.

First National Bank of NWA — Featuring works by artists Jaquita Ball, Shabana Kauser, Edward Robison III and the Boston Mountain Potters Association, through July 16, 402 S.W. “A” St., Bentonville. Curated by Zeek Taylor. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

“The Essence of Place” — “David Halpern Photographs from the Gilcrease Collection,” through July 29, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” — Bringing together more than 30 of O’Keeffe’s paintings, plus the work of 20 emerging artists focusing on similar themes, through Sept.3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

5×5 Canvas Pickup — Make your mark and create a piece of art! for the Arts Center of the Ozarks’ annual 5×5 Soiree fundraiser, through Sept. 21. Soiree is Oct. 26. 751-5441.