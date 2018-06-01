8 days a week

June 1 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movies — “Sing,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dandies & Rodeo Queens Reunion — A light lunch in conjunction with the Old Fort Days Rodeo, noon, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Craft Squared — Mixed Media, Mixed Tools with “The Beyond” Caroline Larsen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

“Treasure Island” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7:30 p.m. June 1-2; 3 p.m. June 2-3, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

“The Fox on the Fairway” — A Ken Ludwig comedy directed by Duff Taylor, 7:30 p.m. June 1-2; 2 p.m. June 3; again June 7-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $27 opening night; $12 all other shows. 783-2966.

__

June 2 (Saturday)

War Eagle Appreciation Day — With a free float, educational booths, live music, and a free lunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Withrow Springs State Park near Huntsville. Free. 559-2593.

Adult Summer Reading Kickoff — Historical tour of Evergreen Cemetery with Marilyn Heifner, 8:40 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library or meet at the cemetery at 9 a.m. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party — With School of Rock, Ballet Folklorico and a martial arts demonstration on the Rock Street stage plus bounce houses, laser tag, airbrush tattoos, face painting, a photo booth, a food court, balloon animals and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 856-7120.

Farm Family Day — With pony rides, face painting, games, hot dogs and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Bluegrass & BBQ — With bluegrass bands at the amphitheater; a barbecue cookoff at the pavilion; food and craft vendors around the park; a playground; a disc golf course; and a walking trail, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mitchusson Park in Huntsville. Free. 738-6607.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Downtown Stroll — Meet historical Fort Smith characters and learn little known facts of Fort Smith history, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. A scavenger hunt for kids follows at noon. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Pioneer Day — With music by Marshall Mitchell, a kids’ corral, exhibits & more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Elm Springs Heritage Center in Elm Springs. Free. 248-1404.

An Afternoon with Lisa Wingate — A kickoff for the best-selling author’s Arkansas book tour for “Before We Were Yours,” the 2018 If All Arkansas Read the Same Book selection, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Drop-In Artmaking — Make a suncatcher in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Community Unity Diversity Celebration — 2-7 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. Email dtrcommunityunity@gmail.com.

Artinfusion’s Emma Avenue Block Party — With mainstage performers including Papa Rap, Sensación Latina de Arkansas, Ballet Folklorico, Lesly Reynaga and Brother Moses, plus visual arts & performance art, 5-10 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. 657-2335, 751-5441.

__

June 3 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — Make a suncatcher in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Boogie for the Buffalo River — With music by Harrison, The Rios, Saffron & more, 1-9 p.m., Almost Famous Smokehouse and Grill in Conway. A benefit for the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance. Email masulloginny42@gmail.com.

Mountain Street Stage — With the Crescent City Combo, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Polar Bears Vs Climate Change — With Denis Dean, 15-year Arkansas and Florida Master Naturalist, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

__

June 4 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Curious Kids Workshop — Geology Rocks, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For school-age kids. 271-6816.

Monday Movie — “Coco,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Book Talk @ Night — “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Concert — With Rachael Small, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 5 (Tuesday)

Toddler/Preschool Event — Tuneful Tales with Activated Story Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mighty Music Makers — Guitar Picking, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking” by Susan Cain, 7 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Terrific Tuesday Nights — With “Cinderella” by Opera in the Ozarks, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Garden open 5-8 p.m. Free with $5 suggested donation. 750-2620.

__

June 6 (Wednesday)

Elementary Event — Super Science with Steve Cox, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Music Lecture Series — Ozark Sacred Harp with P. Dan Brittain & Susan Young, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vinyl Record Swap — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. 271-3192.

__

June 7 (Thursday)

Arkansas Game and Fish Mobile Aquarium — 10-11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Family Performance — With the Institute of Jugglology, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for all ages. 271-6816.

Opening Reception — For the RAM Annual Invitational, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. Exhibit through Sept. 2. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Kinetic, Propulsive & Ionized: Still Life Oils, Watercolor Illustrations & Neon Lights,” still-life paintings by Donna Phipps Stout, Moh’d Bilbeisi’s watercolors and the sculptural work of Brian Bailey, 5-8 p.m., ArtVentures on the Fayetteville square. artventuresnwa.org.

Teen Movie Night — 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Ages 13-18. 621-1152.

__

June 8 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movies — “Ferdinand,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Feature Film — “Despicable Me 3,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Artists’ Reception — For “Delta des Refuses,” including works by Tina Oppenheimer and Sabine Schmidt of Fayetteville, Michael McKenzie of Prairie Grove, Jaquita Ball of Bentonville, Chuck Davis of Rogers, and Joanna Reid of Siloam Spring, 5-8 p.m., Butler Center Galleries and River Market Books and Gifts in downtown Little Rock. Exhibit through Aug. 24. deltadesrefuses.com.

Hobnob With Friends of Hobbs State Park — With music by National Park Radio & Honey Shuffle, raffles, food trucks & more, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. $25 and include an FOH annual membership. FriendsofHobbs.com or 789-5000.

__

June 9 (Saturday)

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Flippin Fling — With live music, a car show, arts and crafts & more, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Flippin City Park. A benefit for children & families in need. 870-405-8724.

Mother Nature Reads — “Animals in the Night,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Family Saturday — With magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

__

June 10 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — Create your own mini-salon style hang in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — With Jack Martin’s Jazz Mafia, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

