Uranus Enters Taurus — New Values & the Art of Living May 25, 2018

Gemini Festival of Goodwill, Humanity & World Invocation Day

The New Group of World Servers (NGWS) prepare together this week for next Tuesday’s full moonfestival also called the Gemini Solar Festival of Humanity, Goodwill & World Invocation Day. Occurring at 7:20am (west coast time) May 29th, at 8 degrees Gemini, it is at time in which the NGWS, along with the Christ (present World teacher) and Hierarchy (inner spiritual world government), distribute to humanity the Shamballa force (blessings of Love from the Father, our God, Sanat Kumara from Venus).

This blessing, via the Buddha at the Wesak Festival, is the Will-to-Good which, when received by humanity, becomes Goodwill. It has been held in trust by the Christ, the Hierarch and the New Group of World Servers since last month’s Wesak Festival. It is therefore a most potent time for humanity and the Earth.

At each of the Three Spring Festivals (Aries, Taurus & Gemini) the Spirit of Resurrection releases forces to Restore (Aries), Enlighten (Taurus) and Reconstruct (Gemini) the Livingness of humanity and Earth. The Gemini Festival harmonizes all dualities & polarities; thus, it is also the Festival of Right Human Relations.

“Each year at the Gemini festival, the Christ preaches the last sermon of the Buddha to the assembled Hierarchy and everyone recites the Great Invocation, Mantram of Direction for Humanity. The Gemini festival is a festival of invocation and appeal for cultural, religious and spiritual unity. It represents the combined work of the Buddha (Eastern teachings) and of the Christ (Western teachings) – creating a synthesis.

“In the future all three Festivals will be kept throughout the world and through them, a great spiritual unity will be achieved and the Great Approach (Reappearance of the World Teacher), so close at this time, will be stabilized by the united invocation of humanity throughout the planet.” (A. Bailey)

ARIES: This month you focused on values and possessions while seeking a meaningful state of security. There’s a possibility of identifying only with what you physically possess. But consider more deeply your worth and value. That you are valuable. This identity is a first step. Then focus on creating a secure and sustainable foundation, built to last, that supports all of life with sensitivity and comfort. Share, too.

TAURUS: You must anchor yourself awareness as a calm and innovative leader who offers important information to the world. Everyone who listens acquires a new level of curiosity and intelligence. Through stability, research and discipline \you provide needed direction for others. You are a “light bearer”. Self-identity begins with having true knowledge. You are the mentor & teacher for this.

GEMINI: You are radiant when you serve others. Your love opens the hearts of everyone, especially those with, through hurt and trauma, closed hearts. Because of this task and gift, you require times of reflection, seclusion and rest. Your understanding and compassion brings healing balm to those in need. Do not allow yourself to feel lonely. You are not alone. Your Soul, your angel and all of us stand with you.

CANCER: You have very high hopes and goals, sometimes (oftentimes) unexpressed. It would be good if you could communicate what’s in your heart. Sometimes you have a tolerance of others. Sometimes not. More and more you’re called to unify the heart and mind. This calls for a focus not on emotional choices but on true knowledge. Your close friendships are most important. Keep them close.

LEO: What goals, successes and accomplishments are you seeking? It’s important to realize ambitions hold a secret purpose. When we recognize our ambitions, our energy is focused and concentrated. All levels of leadership are important for you. Leadership unlock creativity. Some Leos are shy. They are quiet yet powerful leaders. It’s about ambition which becomes aspiration, which is identity and purpose.

VIRGO: Virgos turn their focus to the environments around them, especially to gardens and the well-being of the kingdoms (mineral, plant, animal). Virgo’s have very high ideals. They can control their restlessness, use their vast state of organized knowledge and become quite curious and adventurous. You realize, while being with humanity, that we are all brothers and sisters in one family.

LIBRA: Desires for experiences have become more intense and concentrated. The usual way of life is not enough. You want to go deeper, wider and higher. Everything unexplored becomes magical and fascinating. Like the Hierarchy (inner world government), you move in two directions – inner & outer realities; diving into deep waters, rising up to heaven itself – creating the Cross of Life. Libra balances all levels. Stay in balance.

SCORPIO: For the next month or so you will take pride in creating harmony with all interactions and relationships. You will need to be close to loved ones, perhaps one in particular. You drop one or more of your veils of protection, know you’re safe being vulnerable and begin to say what you truly deep down want and need. Social skills become easier. Peace results. This is a rare time for you. Observe it carefully.

SAGITTARIUS: All that you do concerning your work and profession relates to your sense of identity. Each day it’s most important to have activities planned and to produce work that is your very best. It is also important to create Right Relations all the kingdoms. If these are not practiced each day, you somehow feel less than, sadness and loneliness follow. Upon waking each morning plan your day with intention to be a good steward to all you contact. The results are surprising.

CAPRICORN: You have special and unique qualities combined with a deep level of creativity. Call forth opportunities to express yourself each day. Often you communicate with a dry sense of humor, a bit of drama and lots of fun. Eventually those who need to, notice you and this leads to new work ventures and adventures. Recognition (and compensation) calms your sense of restlessness. Children are most important.

AQUARIUS: You are private and protective about your personal life, home and family. You seek to find a deeper sense of security and a foundation from which you can work. You want to integrate all life endeavors under one roof. This is most practical and allows for creativity. You seek emotional attachments so that your heart is not lonely. Find a home first. Fill it with all that you love. Plant a garden, even a small one. And trees. Friends come by. They love you.

PISCES: You take walks each day because you need a change of scenery, you need to touch life in all its forms, but especially you need nature, trees, the sky and garden devas. You adapt well, but only to a point. You are a teacher needing to teach. You are curious about others, asking questions a lot. Others don’t understand this. You understand sharing. Sometimes you’re sad. You need music all the time. Kirtan.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

Founder & Director…

The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute

—-a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings.

The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology

& the Seven Rays.

~Email: risagoodwill@gmail.com

~Web journal: www.nightlightnews.org/

~Facebook: Risa D’Angeles & Risa’s Esoteric Astrology (2 FB pages)

All FB messages are posted on NLN (website) – under Daily Messages

—-Astrological, esoteric, day to day news – art, literature, psychology, history, geography, religious,

economic & cultural journalism.