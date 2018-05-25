Live Music
May 25
Woody and Sunshine — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Pat Ryan Key — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Vibe — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mindless Souls — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Justin Driggers — 9:30 p.m., with Caleb Ryan Martin and Sean Michel. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Take Cover — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dr. NOLA and The Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Buddy Shute and the Motivators — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Han Duo — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Sad Palomino — 10 p.m., with The Phlegms, and Moutan. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
El Dirte’ — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 26
TownHouseFire — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Tim Budig Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Josh Turner — 8 p.m.; Brent Giddens at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30-$98.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with The Lark and The Loon, Caleb Ryan Martin, Elephantom, and Chase Chamberlain. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Duane Stevens — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dixie Misfits — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
DJ Theronious Chunk — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
The Weatherfolk — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Los Roscoes — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
September’s End — 9 p.m.; Han Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
DJ Shorfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.
Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Family Freedom Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.
May 27
Monk is King — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Stonehorse — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Bruce Allen — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
May 28
Happy Memorial Day!
Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Blacklisted — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Emily Rowland — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Starlifters — 7 p.m. Air Force band. Veterans’ Wall of Honor, Bella Vista.
May 29
Drunken Hearts — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
John Staib — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 30
David Bromberg Quintet — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jason Bowen — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 31
Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Dave Smith — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Crescent City Combo — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Frankie Ballard — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jovan Arrellano — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Rotem Siven Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com