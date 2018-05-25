Live Music

May 25, 2018

Woody and Sunshine — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Pat Ryan Key — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Vibe — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mindless Souls — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Justin Driggers — 9:30 p.m., with Caleb Ryan Martin and Sean Michel. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr. NOLA and The Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sad Palomino — 10 p.m., with The Phlegms, and Moutan. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

El Dirte’ — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 26

TownHouseFire — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Tim Budig Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Josh Turner — 8 p.m.; Brent Giddens at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30-$98.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with The Lark and The Loon, Caleb Ryan Martin, Elephantom, and Chase Chamberlain. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Duane Stevens — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dixie Misfits — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

DJ Theronious Chunk — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Weatherfolk — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Los Roscoes — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

September’s End — 9 p.m.; Han Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

DJ Shorfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Family Freedom Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

May 27

Monk is King — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Stonehorse — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Bruce Allen — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 28

Starlifters — The United States Air Force 7-piece band Starlifters, from Scott AFB, Ill., will perform at 7 p.m. May 28, Memorial Day, at the Veterans’ Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone, and lawn chairs are welcome. The group performs virtually every musical idiom, from rock and pop to jazz and country, to great contemporary and traditional patriotic songs. 426-8723, music.af.mil.

Happy Memorial Day!

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Blacklisted — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Starlifters — 7 p.m. Air Force band. Veterans’ Wall of Honor, Bella Vista.

May 29

Drunken Hearts — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

John Staib — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 30

David Bromberg Quintet — Dubbed an “American music icon” (Dr. John), Bromberg’s incredible career includes collaborations with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Emmylou Harris and so many more. The decorated multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter brings his quintet to George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8 p.m. May 30 for a show in support of his 18th album, “The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But The Blues.” davidbromberg.net. $25. (Photo courtesy Joe del Tufo)

David Bromberg Quintet — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jason Bowen — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 31

Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dave Smith — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Crescent City Combo — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Frankie Ballard — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arrellano — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Rotem Siven Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

