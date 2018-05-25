Live Music

May 25

Woody and Sunshine — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Pat Ryan Key — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Flipoff Pirates — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Vibe — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Prophets & Outlaws — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mindless Souls — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Justin Driggers — 9:30 p.m., with Caleb Ryan Martin and Sean Michel. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Take Cover — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Steve Dimmitt — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dr. NOLA and The Soul Shakers — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Han Duo — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sad Palomino — 10 p.m., with The Phlegms, and Moutan. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

El Dirte’ — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 26

TownHouseFire — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Tim Budig Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jason Young Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Josh Turner — 8 p.m.; Brent Giddens at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $30-$98.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with The Lark and The Loon, Caleb Ryan Martin, Elephantom, and Chase Chamberlain. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Boom!Kinetic — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Duane Stevens — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dixie Misfits — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

DJ Theronious Chunk — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

The Weatherfolk — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Los Roscoes — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

September’s End — 9 p.m.; Han Duo at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

DJ Shorfuze — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.

Bert and Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Family Freedom Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, Springdale.

May 27

Monk is King — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Stonehorse — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Bruce Allen — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 28

Happy Memorial Day!

Lukas Wigington — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Blacklisted — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jimi Gibbons — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Starlifters — 7 p.m. Air Force band. Veterans’ Wall of Honor, Bella Vista.

May 29

Drunken Hearts — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

TJ Scarlett — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

John Staib — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 30

David Bromberg Quintet — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25.

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jason Bowen — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 31

Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tommy Nolen — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Judas Brooks — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Dave Smith — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Crescent City Combo — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Frankie Ballard — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arrellano — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Copelin Bates — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Drawing Blanks — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Rotem Siven Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

