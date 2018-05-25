Summer Gets Serious

Memorial Day, observed this year on May 28, the last Monday in May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it became a federal holiday in 1971.

But it’s also the kickoff for a long summer full of fun, and The Free Weekly has a top 10 list to get you started — all in the great outdoors, of course!

1. Rock Bottom Chuckwagon Races — Rodeo, team roping, chuck wagon racing, pasture bronc riding and nightly entertainment at the Rock Bottom Boomtown, May 24-27, 739 County Road 824 in Green Forest. $10-$150. rockbottomchuckwagonraces.com.

2. RiverFest — With performances by Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kip Moore, Jamey Johnson (pictured), Highly Suspect, LANY, Margo Price, Echosmith, Steel Union and Levelle Davison, May 25-27, downtown Little Rock. $40 and up. RiverFestArkansas.com.

3. Rocklahoma — With performances by Godsmack (pictured), Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots, Sevendust and many more, May 25-27, 1421 W. 450 Road, Pryor, Okla. $119 and up. 866-310-2288 or rocklahoma.com.

4. Farmers Markets — Almost every community of any size in Northwest Arkansas has a farmers market on Saturday, offering fresh vegetables, crafts, music and a chance to meet your neighbors. Most of them start at 7:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Visit marketsnap.uark.edu/nwa-farmers-markets/ for more information.

5. The Village Craft Fair — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 26, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.com.

6. Spring Downtown Junk Fest — With repurposed, vintage, salvage, reclaimed, antique and other items, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 26, downtown Van Buren. Free. 922-6862.

7. Omni Peace Gardens Tour — Featuring Bella Luna Gardens at 6730 E. Mission Blvd.; Critters Welcome Here, 3741 Hearthstone Drive; Geshe’s Garden of Peace & Joy, Health & Happiness, 235 Louise St.; Give Bees a Chance, 745 B. Sequoyah Drive; Greeting Garden, 1800 N. Barrington Drive; Ho’omaluhia (To Make Peace), 278 Wolfe Lane in Farmington; Lucky Island Peace Garden, 1837 N. Rupple Road; and World Peace Wetland Prairie, 1121 S. Duncan Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26, Fayetteville. $15 at any garden.

8. Music on the Meadow — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m. May 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

9. Sunday Music at Terra — Featuring Bruce Allen’s Americana and rock ‘n’ roll, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185.

10. The Starlifters — A seven-piece U.S. Air Force band from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., 7 p.m. May 28, Veterans’ Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Free; bring a lawn chair. Will move to the American Legion in case of bad weather. 426-8723.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com