8 Days A Week

May 25 (Friday)

Member Preview — “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe & Contemporary Art,” 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free to members. 657-2335.

Acro-Yoga Workshop — Combining yoga and acrobatics with FLOW creator and award-winning composer/pianist Ravé Mehta, 11 a.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum Education Annex. Free. 621-1154.

Flow Piano Sound Bath & Healing Experience — Thirty to 45 minutes of piano music with FLOW creator and award-winning composer/pianist Ravé Mehta, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Artists,” with co-curators Chad Alligood and Lauren Haynes, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“Shelter” — A play about South Fayetteville presented by Artist’s Laboratory Theatre, 7 p.m. May 25-26, Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville. Pay what you can with a suggested donation of $20. 439-6036.

Rock Bottom Chuckwagon Races — Rodeo, team roping, chuck wagon racing, pasture bronc riding and nightly entertainment at the Rock Bottom Boomtown, May 25-27, 739 County Road 824 in Green Forest. $10-$150. rockbottomchuckwagonraces.com.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” — A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

May 26 (Saturday)

The Village Craft Fair — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.com.

Spring Downtown Junk Fest — With repurposed, vintage, salvage, reclaimed, antique and other items, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 26-27, downtown Van Buren. Free. 922-6862.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Omni Peace Gardens Tour — Featuring Bella Luna Gardens at 6730 E. Mission Blvd.; Critters Welcome Here, 3741 Hearthstone Drive; Geshe’s Garden of Peace & Joy, Health & Happiness, 235 Louise St.; Give Bees a Chance, 745 B. Sequoyah Drive; Greeting Garden, 1800 N. Barrington Drive; Ho’omaluhia (To Make Peace), 278 Wolfe Lane in Farmington; Lucky Island Peace Garden, 1837 N. Rupple Road; and World Peace Wetland Prairie, 1121 S. Duncan Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville. $15 at any garden.

Family Freedom Festival — With food, a bike rodeo, military vehicles and music by Soldier Songs & Voices at 10 a.m.; Dazzling Diamonds at noon, after the 11 a.m. opening ceremonies; and Amity Heart from Branson at 1 p.m., Shiloh Square and Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 2952. Free. Email dcardiel2012@gmail.com.

Featured Artisan — Susan Tinker’s Hand-Painted Silk Scarves, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Tissue transfer art, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Fermentation Workshop — “Get Pickled with Cat Swenson,” 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

Drop-In Artmaking — Make Macro Flower Drawings in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

May 27 (Sunday)

Featured Artisan — Quilled Paper with Nilushika Mallawarachchi, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sunday Music at Terra — Featuring Bruce Allen’s Americana and rock ‘n’ roll, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185.

Drop-In Artmaking — Make Macro Flower Drawings in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Music on the Meadow — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

May 28 (Monday)

Featured Artisan — Glass Blowing and Trunk Show with Denise Lanuti, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

The Starlifters — A seven-piece U.S. Air Force band from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., 7 p.m., Veterans’ Wall of Honor in Bella Vista. Free; bring a lawn chair. Will move to the American Legion in case of bad weather. 426-8723.

May 29 (Tuesday)

May 30 (Wednesday)

May 31 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — With “The Beyond” artist Caroline Larsen, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Communities and Cultures in Fort Smith — Exploring Identities of the Region with Selina Rosen, a Torah scholar and member of the United Hebrew Congregation in Fort Smith, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Part of the ongoing Fort Smith Bicentennial Celebration. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Gulley Park Concert Series — With Crescent City Combo, 7-9 p.m., Gulley Park Gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

June 1 (Friday)

Dandies & Rodeo Queens Reunion — A light lunch in conjunction with the Old Fort Days Rodeo, noon, Fort Smith Museum of History. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Lum & Abner Festival — With music, arts & crafts, food, fishing derbies, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, 5K walk/run, classic cars, a kids’ corner with inflatables, trackless train rides, helicopter rides, gunfighter reenactments and more, June 1-2, Janssen Park in Mena. Free. 394-8355.

Craft Squared — Mixed Media, Mixed Tools with “The Beyond” Caroline Larsen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

June 2 (Saturday)

War Eagle Appreciation Day — With a free float, educational booths, live music, and a free lunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Withrow Springs State Park near Huntsville. Free. 559-2593.

National Trails Day — Guided hikes on some favorite trails, all day, Devil’s Den State Park near West Fork. Free. 761-3325.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party — With School of Rock, Ballet Folklorico and a martial arts demonstration on the Rock Street stage plus bounce houses, laser tag, airbrush tattoos, face painting, a photo booth, a food court, balloon animals and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. 856-7120.

Farm Family Day — With pony rides, face painting, games, hot dogs and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Bluegrass & BBQ — With bluegrass bands at the amphitheater; a barbecue cookoff at the pavilion; food and craft vendors around the park; a playground; a disc golf course; and a walking trail, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mitchusson Park in Huntsville. Free. 738-6607.

Downtown Stroll — Meet historical Fort Smith characters and learn little known facts of Fort Smith history, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. A scavenger hunt for kids follows at noon. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Pioneer Day — With music by Marshall Mitchell, a kids’ corral, exhibits & more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Elm Springs Heritage Center in Elm Springs. Free. 248-1404.

Drop-In Artmaking — Make a suncatcher in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

June 3 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — Make a suncatcher in the Estes Studio, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Boogie for the Buffalo River — With music by Harrison, The Rios, Saffron & more, 1-9 p.m., Almost Famous Smokehouse and Grill in Conway. A benefit for the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance. Email masulloginny42@gmail.com.

