Uranus Enters Taurus — New Values & the Art of Living May 18, 2018

Tuesday of this week, at the Taurus new moon, Uranus, planet of change, revolution & revelations, left Aries (self-identity) and entered Taurus (values, resources and the Art of Living). Uranus changing signs is very important; the entire tenor of our world changes. Rhythms, vibrations, tones, rays, thoughts, ideas, and the past all change. We enter into the new Art of Living.

With Uranus in Aries for seven years, we have been searching for our true identity. Now, as Uranus enters Taurus, we will anchor that new state of self-identity along with new values (Taurus). Taurus takes the initiating ideas of Aries, and anchors them in practical and useful (Taurus is an earth sign) ways. With Uranus entering Taurus, everyone shifts into a new state of reality, new rhythms and revelations. The archetypes shift.

From Aries questions of self-identity, to Taurus asking us, “What is of value; am I of value; what do I value, what are values?” From self -identity to self-value. Uranus awakens us.

Wherever Taurus is located in our astrology charts, that area of life will be roused, stirred, interrupted, disrupted, unsettled, shifted, changed, enlightened and illuminated. Surprisingly and quickly! This is how Uranus works.

Taurus transforms & uplifts all that it contacts; producing within us an inner Light through the actions of Ray 4 – out of conflict, struggle and discord, a new state of coherence and Harmony emerges. We move from darkness to Light, the unreal to the real, from chaos to Beauty – the new archetypes for the next seven years.

ARIES: You will feel more impulsive than usual; more fiery, intelligent & more and more you will seek freedom of expression and freedom from the past which feels imprisoning from you. Daily chants and the repeating of Om…their sounds will break up any obstructions hindering you from moving swiftly forward. New patterns come forth. New self-identity and a new look, too!

TAURUS: A new set of values comes forth, awakening you to areas of life never realized or seen before. Old attitudes from the past simply fall away. Taurus is a most material sign, a good thing at first. But there is the new “spiritual materialism” manifesting. Where all that we say, do and have are offered for humanity’s well-being. New income based upon spiritual endeavors appears. You are to be future oriented, inventive and progressive.

GEMINI: New ideas, concepts, thoughts, realities, new studies will appear. Often Geminis are bored with the usual ho hum thinking. With Uranus entering Taurus, new worlds of ideas open up. You will need courage to recognize, integrate and use them in daily life. At first you feel disoriented. But not for long. Gemini adapts to this and that easily. A new self-expression comes forth. Are you studying your astrology? Uranus rules it!

CANCER: Everything you held onto as stability shifts into a state of change. Daily life may feel disrupted; things, events, people, even your thinking may feel erratic. Plans will change. You will need to call upon great patience to sustain yourself. Know that new approaches now must be incorporated so that you once again feel in control. The Tibetan teacher tells us to “adapt to all that occurs.” Adaptation frees us.

LEO: You will express yourself in unusual and creative ways. A new level of creativity is awakening. Nothing will be like before. Everything will feel out of the ordinary. Relationships with children and lovers and your relationship to creativity will be surprising. Inhibitions fall away. And a greater understanding of others comes forth. You will feel playful, spontaneous. Be more eccentric. It’s more interesting.

VIRGO: You will shake yourself free from daily routines and expected behaviors. Your life takes on a new and fresh perspective. Changes in daily life will create disruptions and you adapt to them easily. You may feel restless, out of rhythm. That’s because Uranus is bringing in new rhythms and new archetypes. Allow yourself to perform unconventional tasks. Be inventive. Take up tai chi, yoga & chanting.

LIBRA: Be as reliable a partner as you can be. When Uranus enters Taurus, you find relationships that have become tired and worn out will fall away. You begin to look at relationships differently. Do not allow feelings of limitation or rebelliousness to interfere with loving others. You want to break free from all restrictions. Both love & freedom can exist side by side. Be gentle, be kind & forgive always. These create the freedoms you seek.

SCORPIO: Tend to finances and resources very carefully. Don’t skip over any details, especially with finances and resources shared with another. Tend to all taxes, loans, bills, etc. on time and with care. When these are completed you are free to pursue other interests. Deep unconscious waters (desires, feelings, the past, etc.) come to the surface, press upward, gather force & crash out into one’s daily life. You handle this with pose. Be honest. Joy follows.

SAGITTARIUS: Uranus in Taurus brings the practical knowledge of our origins to the surface so that we can know the truth of our adventures here on Earth. Some of us will recapture ancient theologies. Some will question all assumptions. Some will know that the unfoldment of the Soul is what gives direction. Some of us will travel to parts unknown and travel with the ancients. Everything will be bright, brilliant, abrupt, progressive and unexpected!

CAPRICORN: Career changes come as a surprise. Unusual offers, too. Everything that defines a Capricorn in the world seems to shape shift. Caps love tradition. But Uranus lets tradition fall to the wayside so a new future can come forth. Look at what is occurring in Hawaii with the volcanoes. Earth’s inner fires burning the crust of the Earth. This “burning” of the past has evolutionary purpose, allowing you to come forth in the world with both greater brilliance and higher purpose.

AQUARIUS: Friends and social acquaintances grow in surprising ways. You meet new people; unusual circumstances occur in groups. You might join a spiritual group of like-minded people. You always need freedom, nothing limiting you. Aquarians are unique, inventive and surprising. One day everything changes. What we thought we wanted isn’t there anymore. Something new takes its place. We are happier.

PISCES: All of the past – habits, behaviors, things that hurt & traumatized us, all that we did to others unconsciously –these come to light and we approach them tentatively, at first. Then we stand at their very center and we change the outcomes. We visualize the right ways, the ways that promote Goodwill and forgiveness. Then all the elements that hurt us and others simply disappear into a cloud of safety and goodness. This occurs slowly yet surely, with precision and purity.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

Founder & Director…

The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute

—-a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings.

The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology

& the Seven Rays.

~Email: risagoodwill@gmail.com

~Web journal: www.nightlightnews.org/

~Facebook: Risa D’Angeles & Risa’s Esoteric Astrology (2 FB pages)

All FB messages are posted on NLN (website) – under Daily Messages

—-Astrological, esoteric, day to day news – art, literature, psychology, history, geography, religious,

economic & cultural journalism.