Seven Sneak Peeks

Home tour supports oldest elementary in town

LARA JO HIGHTOWER

lhightower@nwadg.com

On May 19, Washington Elementary School’s Tour of Homes will continue the tradition — now 15 years old — of offering residents the chance to get inside some of the area’s most architecturally and historically notable homes.

PTO president Melissa Werner says the tour originated in 2004 as a way to raise funds without enlisting the school’s students to help with fundraising.

“This community event, along with our Bikes, Blues & BBQ parking fundraiser, enables that to happen,” says Werner. “While serving as a community event and a reunion of sorts for Fayetteville folks, the tour also serves to support our school — the oldest school in the district, educating the children of Fayetteville since 1886.”

Washington Elementary is also one of the district’s most economically diverse schools, with a free and reduced lunch rate of around 55 percent. Funds raised by the tour will benefit a Children’s Fund, designated to help purchase shoes and clothing, hygiene products, school pictures, after-school program fees, school supplies and holiday gifts.

“I think the goal of this fundraiser is to make sure that each student at Washington has the opportunity to fully participate in the life of the school, regardless of socioeconomic status,” says event organizer Emily Bridges. “We are a ‘Choose Love’ school and this philosophy is ingrained in everything we do.”

Gift House Antiques at 525 N. Mission will serve refreshments during the hours of the tour.

This year’s homes include:

326 E. Fairway Lane

The home of Pete and Christine Hartman, this 3,400-square-foot house was designed by architect John Yantis Jr. and features doors from a Chinese temple’s courtyard, dating back to the 19th century.

59 E. Prospect St.

Robert and Susan Patton own this historic 3,166-square-foot home, built in the 1930s by A.L. Trent — the original owner of the area now known as Wilson Park — using native stone.

609 W. Dickson Street #504

Located in The Dickson, this 940-square-foot condominium features a balcony that faces west with a beautiful view of Old Main.

Sequoyah Flats, 617 N. Fallin Ave.

This 5,000-square-foot home is owned by Jim and Sara Ward and located in the historic district. It was built in 1975 by church members of Mission Boulevard Baptist Church.

312 E. Lafayette St.

This 2,400-square-foot home is owned by Emily and Dan Hollenbeck. Built in 1924, the house features a secret playhouse under the stairs, original hardwood floors and antique doors and doorknobs throughout the house.

2748 S. College Drive

Ben and Sylvia Schlegel’s 2,335-square-foot home features lush landscaping that includes water features.

619 W. Dickson St.

The home of Jennings + Santa-Rita Architects PLLC is located in the E. Fay Jones-designed Underwood Building. Original drafting tables and many models, photographs, renderings, and drawings of decades of work will be on display.

__

FAQ

Washington Elementary School Tour of Homes

WHEN — 12 p.m.-5 p.m. May 19

WHERE — Six homes and a business in downtown Fayetteville

COST — $20, available for purchase at French Metro Antiques, Gift House Antiques, The Bank of Fayetteville downtown and Washington Elementary School

INFO — 444-3073 or email Emily Bridges at emily.r.bridges@gmail.com or Ashley McLarty at ashley.mclarty@fayar.net