8 days a week

May 18 (Friday)

White Street Walk — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 4-10 p.m., White Street studios and galleries in Eureka Springs. Free; art will be for sale. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Eureka Springs ‘Then & Now’ — Interactive, 3D/360 art wall installation, unveiling 5 p.m., First Street in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Greening of the Garden — With dinner, music & live and silent auctions, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $125. 750-2620.

Dogpatch Documentary Film Premiere — 6-10 p.m., North Arkansas College Durand Center in Harrison. $30. 268-7768.

Artist’s Reception — For Pamela Cicioni’s exhibit “My Imagination,” 6:30-9 p.m., Lane Foster Fine Art, 211 W. Elm St. in Rogers. 841-5539.

“Shelter” — A play about South Fayetteville presented by Artist’s Laboratory Theatre, 7 p.m. May 18-19 & May 25-26, Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville. Pay what you can with a suggested donation of $20. 439-6036.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” — A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

“The Sound of Music” — A national touring production, 8 p.m. May 18; 2 & 8 p.m. May 19; 2 p.m. May 20, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$85. 443-5600.

Dance Nights — Salsa Beats with DJ Flex, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

May 19 (Saturday)

Open House — With a cookout and a silent auction to name three of the City Chicks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri Cycle Farms in Fayetteville. There will be a plant sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a guided tour of the farm at 3:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. tricyclefarms.org.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

“Coded Letters” — Based on ways Civil War soldiers wrote secret letters during wartime, kids of all ages are invited to make their own coded letter to send to a relative or special friend, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Story Time at the Museum — With Cherokee storyteller Gayle Ross, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Spring Dance Concert — With the Western Arkansas Ballet, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Fine Arts Center. $5. 785-0152.

RAM Saturday — Spray paint, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dogpatch Documentary Film Premiere — 2 p.m., Lyric Theatre in Harrison. $10. 268-7768, dogpatchfilm.com.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for teens. faylib.org.

Harmon Park Mural Project — Watch muralist Doug Myerscough paint and carve a large building mural, 2-4 p.m., Harmon Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Washington Elementary Tour of Homes — With six homes and one business, noon-5 p.m., downtown Fayetteville. Tickets $20 in advance at Washington Elementary, The Gift House, French Metro & the downtown Bank of Fayetteville. $25 day of event. Email emilyrbridges@gmail.com.

Music in the Park — With Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys, 5-7 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email director@eurekasprings.org.

Twilight on the White — With the Danny Mullen Band, 5-7 p.m., Elkins City Park. Admission by donation. Email rdelsoto@aaanwar.org.

Native Conversations — “From Creation Myths to Trickster Tales” with Gayle Ross, 5:30-7 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Lawn Social — With wine and beer bar, ice cream, an art auction and other activities to raise funds for landscaping, 6-9 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25. 784-2787 or email info@fsram.org.

__

May 20 (Sunday)

Books in Bloom — With voice actress Susan Ericksen and authors Kent Bonar, Mohja Kahf, Martin Philip, Anita Paddock, Lisa See and Lisa Wingate, noon-5 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free; books will be available for purchase. booksinbloom.org.

Sunday Salon — An artist talk hosted by Jay McDonald for the May exhibition, “Under Pressure: Photography, Constructions & Paintings” featuring photographer Kai Drachenberg and painter Joelle Storet, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Clayton Conversations — “History of the Old Fort Days Rodeo” with Denny Flynn, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10. Reservations at 783-3000.

Orchid Society of the Ozarks — 1:30 p.m., Northwest Technical Institute (south door) in Springdale. 619-4310.

__

May 21 (Monday)

Plein Air Festival Art Sale — 3-7 p.m. May 21-24, Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. Benefits Eureka Springs School of the Arts. 253-5384.

Auditions — For the Fort Smith Little Theatre production of “My Fair Lady,” 7 p.m. May 21 for music, 7 p.m. May 22 to read, Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave. in Fort Smith. fslt.org.

__

May 22 (Tuesday)

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle” — With Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

The ArTs at Bost Exhibition — With student artists from Bost showing and sharing their art, which will be for sale, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Marilyn Foster Building, 7701 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith. Bost Inc. serves individuals with developmental and/or behavioral health challenges. Ninety percent of sales going directly to the artists. 478-5556.

__

May 23 (Wednesday)

__

May 24 (Thursday)

Auditions — For the Western Arkansas Ballet 2018-19 season, 4701 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. $25 audition fee. Schedule at 785-0152.

Downtown Art Stroll — At various galleries and participating businesses around town, 5-7 p.m., Bentonville. Free. Email rachel@visitbentonville.com.

Author Talk — With Larry N. Campbell, author of “Rollin Down the River,” 5:30 p.m., Boone County Library in Harrison. Free. 870-741-5913.

“The American Bald Eagle” — A slideshow of work by wildlife photographer Mike Martin, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist’s Reception — For Octavio Logo, 6-8 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Art on show through June 29. 751-5441.

Civil War Roundtable — 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

May 25 (Friday)

Member Preview — “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe & Contemporary Art,” 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free to members. 657-2335.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Artists,” with co-curators Chad Alligood and Lauren Haynes, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

RiverFest — With performances by Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kip Moore, Jamey Johnson, Highly Suspect, LANY, Margo Price, Echosmith, Steel Union and Levelle Davison, May 25-27, downtown Little Rock. $40 and up. RiverFestArkansas.com.

Rocklahoma — With performances by Godsmack, Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots, Sevendust and many more, May 25-27, 1421 W. 450 Road, Pryor, Okla. $119 and up. 866-310-2288 or rocklahoma.com.

__

May 26 (Saturday)

Spring Downtown Junk Fest — With repurposed, vintage, salvage, reclaimed, antique and other items, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Van Buren. Free. 922-6862.

Yoga in the Garden — With Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructors, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Family Freedom Festival — With food, a bike rodeo, music and military vehicles, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 2952. Free. Email dcardiel2012@gmail.com.

RAM Saturday — Tissue transfer art, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Fermentation Workshop — “Get Pickled with Cat Swenson,” 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. 634-3791.

__

May 27 (Sunday)

Music on the Meadow — With Winslow Squirrel Jam, 5-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com