LIVE! in NWA

May 11
Deep Sequence — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Brick Fields Blues Therapy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Superfreak — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Cameran Nelson — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mary-Heather — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Amanda Rey and West Street Blues Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jason Plumlee Sideshow — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Downtown Livewires — 7 p.m., with Tony Redman. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Dwayne Duke — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Move Orchestra — 10 p.m., with Serrano-Torres, and Tyler Tradewell. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
RaeCam — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 12
Dane Joneshill — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Dwayne Duke — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sarah Loethen — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The 1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
FM Live — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brian McKnight — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Caleb Ryan Martin — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jay Yates — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Short Fuse — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
K.I.D.S. — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Goose — 9 p.m., with Brother and the Hayes. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Deep Sequence — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.
Solid Ground — 8 p.m., with Living With Ghosts, and Spook. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Ozark Folkways Spring Fling — 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.
Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Music Showcase — 2 p.m., with Reliance Gode, Endfall, and more. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.
Primus and Mastodon — 7 p.m. co-headlining show, with All Them Witches. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$56.75.
May 13
John Two-Hawks — 2 p.m. Mother’s Day concert. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $12-$40; moms free.
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 5 p.m. Mother’s Day concert. Azul Tequila, Bentonville.
May 14
Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tator, Mater & Squash — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 15
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matthew Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 16
Musicology Sessions — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lucas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 17
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Craig Campbell — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Cameron Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Opera in Bloom — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Taylor Jones — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Fetts Folly — 6 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Lucero — 7 p.m., JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rachel B & Table 4 Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Paa Kow — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafrass Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
