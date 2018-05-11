LIVE! in NWA

May 11

Deep Sequence — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Brick Fields Blues Therapy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Superfreak — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Cameran Nelson — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mary-Heather — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

The Chaperones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Amanda Rey and West Street Blues Band — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jason Plumlee Sideshow — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Downtown Livewires — 7 p.m., with Tony Redman. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Dwayne Duke — 8:30 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Move Orchestra — 10 p.m., with Serrano-Torres, and Tyler Tradewell. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

RaeCam — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 12

Dane Joneshill — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Dwayne Duke — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The 1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

FM Live — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brian McKnight — 8 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Caleb Ryan Martin — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Short Fuse — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

K.I.D.S. — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Goose — 9 p.m., with Brother and the Hayes. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Snapback — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maximum Overdrive — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Deep Sequence — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Solid Ground — 8 p.m., with Living With Ghosts, and Spook. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Ozark Folkways Spring Fling — 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Music Showcase — 2 p.m., with Reliance Gode, Endfall, and more. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.

Primus and Mastodon — 7 p.m. co-headlining show, with All Them Witches. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$56.75.

May 13

John Two-Hawks — 2 p.m. Mother’s Day concert. The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $12-$40; moms free.

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 5 p.m. Mother’s Day concert. Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

May 14

Copelin Bates — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Tator, Mater & Squash — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 15

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matthew Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 16

Musicology Sessions — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lucas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 17

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Craig Campbell — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Cameron Johnson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Opera in Bloom — 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Taylor Jones — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Fetts Folly — 6 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Lucero — 7 p.m., JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rachel B & Table 4 Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Paa Kow — 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafrass Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

