8 Days A Week

May 11 (Friday)

Bridge of Love — Hang flowers from the bridge in honor of love, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11-12, Basin Bath House Bridge. Donations to ESSA scholarship fund. Email director@essa-art.org.

Juggling Festival — Competition and workshops with jugglers from all over the U.S., 1-8 p.m. May 11-12, Van Buren & Benton streets in Eureka Springs. Free. Email galen@jugglology.com.

Nuits Rosé — A Eureka Springs wine fest with rosé tastings, flights and pairings along with special menu items, May 11-13 at various restaurants and lounges around Eureka Springs. Gina at 253-7333.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With artist Deborah Butterfield, whose bronze life-size sculptures have been exhibited in museums worldwide, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” — A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

“Ann” — The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. May 10-12; 2 p.m. May 13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.

__

May 12 (Saturday)

Crochet Tree Bombing — Crochet tree bombing with Gina Gallina plus music festival and fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., North Main Music Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Discover the Grounds — Designed Plant Communities: Art and Science In the Garden with Scott Stewart, executive director of Chicago’s Millennium Park Foundation, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Lidded Jars — A workshop with Rodney Johnson, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. 634-3791.

The Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. Email info@thelittlecraftshow.com.

Super Saturday — Juggling with Flying Debris, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Bridge of Love – Bring fresh flowers or buy them there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12-13 to decorate the Basin Bath House Bridge in honor of Mother’s Day, Eureka Springs. Proceeds go to the Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Photo at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Email ipowell@live.com.

RAM Saturday — Magazine collages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Mother’s Day Tea — With tea sandwiches, scones, lemonade & more, 1-3 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $25 adults; $10 children. 783-3000.

Paint With an Attitude — With a galaxy theme, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. 271-6816.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Spring Fling — Live music, food and a tour of the new gallery spaces, 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll — Featuring three-dimensional works by Cynthia Dupps, 6-9 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery, Eureka Springs. Other galleries downtown will also be open for the stroll. Email bleachitanddye@gmail.com.

Ozarks Chorale Spring Concert — Musical tribute to spring in Eureka Springs, 7 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

“The Music of Florence Price” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corporation Performing Arts Center. $17-$45. 452-7575.

__

Sunday (May 13)

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mother’s Day Concert — With Lakota Sioux musician John Two-Hawks and special guests, 2 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $12; moms admitted free. 253-1732.

__

Monday (May 14)

__

Tuesday (May 15)

“Chicken Story Time” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. May 15-19, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $6. 464-5084.

“Happy Birthday, Shiloh!” — A photo exhibit exploring the first 50 years of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, opens at the museum in downtown Springdale. The exhibit is part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2018 and will be on view through Dec. 15. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“The Sound of Music” — The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family, 7 p.m. May 15-16; 1:30 and 7 p.m. May 17; 8 p.m. May 18; 2 and 8 p.m. May 19; 2 p.m. May 20, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36 and up. 443-5600.

__

Wednesday (May 16)

Veterans Oral History Project — With Col. (Ret.) Anita Deason, senior military and veterans liaison for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Play With Passion — An evening of nature-inspired fun with Play with Passion, a volunteer organization through the Bentonville Schools, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Speaker’s Series — With former Arkansan Thuhang Tran, author of “Standing Up After Saigon: The Triumphant Story of Hope, Determination, and Reinvention,” 5:30 p.m., Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s in Rogers. Email leah.edwards@theagencyatbb.com.

__

Thursday (May 17)

Gallery Conversation — “The Garden” with curatorial assistant Dylan Turk, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Chalk Street Art Fest — Chalk art featuring national artist Craig Thomas, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-19; free workshop, noon & 6 p.m. May 17, Courthouse parking lot in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Arkansas Fiddlers Convention — May 17-20, North Arkansas College South Campus in Harrison. Free. 870-429-6174.

__

Friday (May 18)

White Street Walk — Part of the May Festival of the Arts, 4-10 p.m., White Street studios and galleries in Eureka Springs. Free; art will be for sale. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Eureka Springs ‘Then & Now’ — Interactive, 3D/360 art wall installation, unveiling 5 p.m., First Street in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Greening of the Garden — With dinner, music & live and silent auctions, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $125. 750-2620.

Dogpatch Documentary Film Premiere — 6-10 p.m., North Arkansas College Durand Center in Harrison. $30. 268-7768.

Dance Nights — Salsa Beats with DJ Flex, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

Saturday (May 19)

“Coded Letters” — Based on ways Civil War soldiers wrote secret letters during wartime, kids of all ages are invited to make their own coded letter to send to a relative or special friend, 10-11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Story Time at the Museum — With Cherokee storyteller Gayle Ross, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for teens. faylib.org.

Harmon Park Mural Project — Watch muralist Doug Myerscough paint and carve a large building mural, 2-4 p.m., Harmon Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email artscouncileureka@gmail.com.

Washington Elementary Tour of Homes — With six homes and one business, noon-5 p.m., downtown Fayetteville. Tickets $20 in advance at Washington Elementary, The Gift House, French Metro & the downtown Bank of Fayetteville. $25 day of event. Email emilyrbridges@gmail.com.

Music in the Park — With Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys, 5-7 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. Email director@eurekasprings.org.

Native Conversations — “From Creation Myths to Trickster Tales” with Gayle Ross, 5:30-7 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Lawn Social — With wine and beer bar, ice cream, an art auction and other activities to raise funds for landscaping, 6-9 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $25. 784-2787 or email info@fsram.org.

__

Sunday (May 20)

Books in Bloom — With voice actress Susan Ericksen and authors Kent Bonar, Mohja Kahf, Martin Philip, Anita Paddock, Lisa See and Lisa Wingate, noon-5 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free; books will be available for purchase. booksinbloom.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com