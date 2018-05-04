LIVE! in NWA

May 4, 2018

May 4

Famous By Friday — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Rochelle Bradshaw — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Shenandoah — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Pat Ryan Key — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Lucas Wiggington — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Clay Morgan Squared — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Warehouse 90 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Goodluck Slim — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Ben Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Ghost Bones — with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

May 5

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Stephen Miller & Friends — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Harper and Midwest Kind — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dumb People Town — 9 p.m. live comedy podcast; Audio Crush at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

JB & The Moonshine Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mitchell Ferguson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Randy Noojin — 7:30 p.m. “Hard Travelin’ with Woody,” with Alicia Jones. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.

Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Silverado — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Burford & Miller — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Arkansauce — 9 p.m., with National Park Radio. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Cinco de Mayo Festival — noon-8 p.m., Jones Center, Springdale.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Odd Key Party — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

May 6

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Randy Noojin — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library

Times Up Now — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ozark Mountains British Brass Band — 3 p.m., NWACC’s Shewmaker Center, Bentonville. Free.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

May 7

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Trey O’Dell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 8

Matthew Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UofA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.

May 9

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Brand — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 10

James Wesley — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Taylor Jones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

DocFell — 8:30 p.m. album release, with Maud Crawford, and Trett Charles Band. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Better Than Ezra — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Randall Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Congakeyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Charlie Daniels Band — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $39-$75.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

Categories: Entertainment, LIVE! In NWA

