LIVE! in NWA
May 4
Famous By Friday — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Rochelle Bradshaw — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Shenandoah — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Pat Ryan Key — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Lucas Wiggington — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Clay Morgan Squared — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Warehouse 90 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Mixtapes — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Goodluck Slim — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ben Del Shreve — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Serpents of Eden — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Ghost Bones — with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
May 5
Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Stephen Miller & Friends — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Harper and Midwest Kind — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dumb People Town — 9 p.m. live comedy podcast; Audio Crush at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
JB & The Moonshine Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mitchell Ferguson — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Randy Noojin — 7:30 p.m. “Hard Travelin’ with Woody,” with Alicia Jones. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$20.
Caleb Martin — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Silverado — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Burford & Miller — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Arkansauce — 9 p.m., with National Park Radio. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Crossroads — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Cinco de Mayo Festival — noon-8 p.m., Jones Center, Springdale.
Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Odd Key Party — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
DJ Mixx Tenn — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
May 6
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Randy Noojin — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library
Times Up Now — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ozark Mountains British Brass Band — 3 p.m., NWACC’s Shewmaker Center, Bentonville. Free.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
May 7
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Trey O’Dell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 8
Matthew Berger — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Duane Stevens — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UofA Jazz Jam — with Jake Hertzog Trio, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5-$10.
May 9
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Tisdale & Butler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Brand — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 10
James Wesley — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Tater, Mater, and Squarsh — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Taylor Jones — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Lucas Wiggington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
DocFell — 8:30 p.m. album release, with Maud Crawford, and Trett Charles Band. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Better Than Ezra — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Gary Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Randall Shreve — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Congakeyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Charlie Daniels Band — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $39-$75.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com