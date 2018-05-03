8 Days a Week

May 4 (Friday)

Spring Into Summer Craft Fair — With local artists and specialty vendors, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. 616-2997.

Frisco Station Mall Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4-5, noon-4 p.m. May 6, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. 841-3183.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” — A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

“Ann” — The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. May 4-5; 2 p.m. May 6; again May 10-13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.

May 5 (Saturday)

Motorcycle Show — Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $15 to show a bike. 783-7841.

Yoga — With a Fayetteville Athletic Club certified yoga instructor, 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Every Saturday through October. Free. 750-2620.

Free Comic Book Day — Crafts, super heroes, free caricature drawings, temporary tattoos and free comics, 10 a.m.-noon, with a 2 p.m. screening of “Justice League,” Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Tots and Tales — World of Color, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. For ages 11/2 to 3. $10. 657-2335.

Burgers and Beer — Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

RAM Saturday — Water marble prints, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Artist of the Month — A new program this month honoring Jill Werner, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Raku With Mom — With Gailen Hudson from The Clay Bank, 1 p.m. until finished, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. 634-3791.

May Festival of the Arts Kickoff — With the Busker Street Fest, the Artrageous Parade at 2 p.m. and Drumming in the Park at 6 p.m., Eureka Springs. Email procommeureka@gmail.com.

Open Studio Stroll — 4-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through October, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384.

Gospel Music — 6 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free; food available for purchase. Email annetterowe@hotmail.com.

Masterworks III — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and guest artists singing “La Boheme,” 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600. Prior to the concert, ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-show Creative Conversation with Maestro Paul Haas at 6:30 p.m.

“Willo Mancifoot The Musical” — Created by Valerie Hubbard Damon, 7:30 p.m. May 5 & 2 p.m. May 6, Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $7-$15. theaud.org/tickets.

May 6 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. 657-2335.

“Hipbillies and Guerilla Presses” — “Forging a Social Network Across the Ozarks and Beyond in the 1970s” with author Jared Phillips, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

“Hard Travelin’ with Woody” — A character performance with Randy Noojin as Woody Guthrie, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register for a songwriting workshop at faylib.org.

Ozark Mountains British Brass Band — 3 p.m., Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email jschwade@nwacc.edu.

May 7 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Summer Volunteer Training — 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Auditions — For “Act of God,” directed by Brenda Nemec, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Performances are June 8-10 & 14-17. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

May 8 (Tuesday)

Crowdfunding Workshop — With Kelli Nixon and Merin Macechko from the Office of Annual Giving at the University of Arkansas, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Preschool Story Time — With author Sandy Asher, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Summer Succulents with Style — With Becky Pratt, 6-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

May 9 (Wednesday)

Sensational Succulents Workshop — 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for fifth-12th graders. Register at faylib.org.

“The Secret Life of Suitcases” — Join Larry on the adventure of a lifetime as his world gets turned upside down by a fantastical flying suitcase taking him further than he ever thought possible, 6:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

May 10 (Thursday)

Building Comedy — A theater workshop with TheatreSquared artistic director Bob Ford, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

Afterschool Movies — “Sheep and Wolves,” rated PG, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Wine Tasting — With the sommelier from Empire Liquors and food from Legacy Grill, 6:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $20. 783-3000.

May 11 (Friday)

May 12 (Saturday)

Book Signing — With former Arkansan Thuhang Tran, author of “Standing Up After Saigon: The Triumphant Story of Hope, Determination, and Reinvention,” until 1 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Email leah.edwards@theagencyatbb.com.

Lidded Jars — A workshop with Rodney Johnson, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. 634-3791.

The Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. Email info@thelittlecraftshow.com.

Super Saturday — Juggling with Flying Debris, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Bridge of Love – Bring fresh flowers or buy them there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12-13 to decorate the Basin Bath House Bridge in honor of Mother’s Day, Eureka Springs. Proceeds go to the Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Photo at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Email ipowell@live.com.

RAM Saturday — Magazine collages, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Mother’s Day Tea — With tea sandwiches, scones, lemonade & more, 1-3 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $25 adults; $10 children. 783-3000.

Paint With an Attitude — With a galaxy theme, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. 271-6816.

Spring Fling — Live music, food and a tour of the new gallery spaces, 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll — Featuring three-dimensional works by Cynthia Dupps, 6-9 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery, Eureka Springs. Other galleries downtown will also be open for the stroll. Email bleachitanddye@gmail.com.

