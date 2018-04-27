LIVE! in NWA
April 27
Fayetteville Square Dance — 8 p.m., with Willi Carlisle, and Luke Cormier & Friends. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Whiskey River Road — 10 p.m.; Chicken Pot Pie Band at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Nick Dittmeier & Dylan Earl — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Inner Party — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
Handmade Moments — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $10.
April 28
ACO Chorale Spring Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.
Pre Cinco De Mayo — 8:30 p.m., with BLVCKVAPOR, Mr. Sickle, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Kimra — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Steve Dimmit — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Drake White — 10 p.m.; Hard 9 at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with The Institute of Jugglology, Jackson Jennings, Monk is King and Drawing Blanks. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
“Music Without Borders” — 7 p.m. with Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band. Farmington High School, Farmington.
Monte Montgomery — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett & Liberty Bell — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.
Rocket Coma — 8 p.m., with Monk is King. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Rockin’ For a Cause — 6 p.m. with Little River Band. North Arkansas College, Harrison. $40.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dixie Misfits — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
NWACC Jazz Band — 2 p.m., Shewmaker Center, NWACC, Bentonville.
Matt Smith Group — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Pharaohs — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
Brantley Gilbert — 7 p.m., with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $32.75-$37.75.
Conrad Herwig — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.
Zack Bramhall — 7 p.m., with Brick Fields. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
April 29
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.
Music Appreciation Sunday — with Choir Spring Concert and Crandall Ringers bell choir. First Presbyterian, Springdale.
Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
April 30
Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jovan Arrellano — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 1
“A Grand Night for Singing” — 7:30 p.m. with UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. ArcBest Preforming Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.
Dale Stokes — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
May 2
Grady Philip Drugg — 8 p.m., with Jess Harp, John Charles, and Sharp Woolston. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Koe Wetzel — 8:30 p.m., with Ryan Wilcox. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
May 3
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Thursday Jazz Night — 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Copelin Bates — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Judas Brooks — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Tommy Nolen — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Isayah Warford — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Brother Moses — 8 p.m., with Rock Eupora, and Couch Jackets. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Dudley Jr. — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Joey Farr — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Rackensk — 6:30 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
