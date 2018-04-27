LIVE! in NWA

April 27

Fayetteville Square Dance — 8 p.m., with Willi Carlisle, and Luke Cormier & Friends. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Whiskey River Road — 10 p.m.; Chicken Pot Pie Band at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Nick Dittmeier & Dylan Earl — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Inner Party — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Dave Bright Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Handmade Moments — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $10.

April 28

ACO Chorale Spring Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.

Pre Cinco De Mayo — 8:30 p.m., with BLVCKVAPOR, Mr. Sickle, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Kimra — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Steve Dimmit — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

90lb Wrench — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Drake White — 10 p.m.; Hard 9 at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with The Institute of Jugglology, Jackson Jennings, Monk is King and Drawing Blanks. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

“Music Without Borders” — 7 p.m. with Arkansas Winds Community Concert Band. Farmington High School, Farmington.

Monte Montgomery — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Chicken Pot Pie — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett & Liberty Bell — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Rocket Coma — 8 p.m., with Monk is King. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Rockin’ For a Cause — 6 p.m. with Little River Band. North Arkansas College, Harrison. $40.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Tony Alvarez — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

NWACC Jazz Band — 2 p.m., Shewmaker Center, NWACC, Bentonville.

Matt Smith Group — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Pharaohs — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

Brantley Gilbert — 7 p.m., with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $32.75-$37.75.

Conrad Herwig — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$50.

Zack Bramhall — 7 p.m., with Brick Fields. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

April 29

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bella Vista Farmers Market.

Music Appreciation Sunday — with Choir Spring Concert and Crandall Ringers bell choir. First Presbyterian, Springdale.

Good Medicine — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

April 30

Brett & Terri — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arrellano — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Johnny Dale Roberts — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 1

“A Grand Night for Singing” — 7:30 p.m. with UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale. ArcBest Preforming Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Dale Stokes — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

May 2

Grady Philip Drugg — 8 p.m., with Jess Harp, John Charles, and Sharp Woolston. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Koe Wetzel — 8:30 p.m., with Ryan Wilcox. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Russ Hutchinson — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

May 3

Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Thursday Jazz Night — 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Copelin Bates — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Judas Brooks — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Tommy Nolen — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Isayah Warford — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Brother Moses — 8 p.m., with Rock Eupora, and Couch Jackets. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Dudley Jr. — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Joey Farr — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

DJ Shorfuze’s Soul Shakedown — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Rackensk — 6:30 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

