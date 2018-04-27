BBQ And Beer: Chef Bill Kim visits Brightwater April 27, 2018

Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food will host an evening of BBQ and Beer on April 30. The event, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will feature Chef Bill Kim, owner and chef at bellyQ & Urbanbelly Chicago.

Tickets are $85 and include dinner, beer by Bike Rack Brewing Co. and Chef Kim’s Cookbook, “Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces.” Tickets can be purchased through the Brightwater tab at this address https://secure.touchnet.net/C21163_ustores/web/classic/index.jsp.

Award-winning Chef Bill Kim was born in Seoul, Korea, and immigrated to the United States at age 7. His first formal kitchen duty, “roasting sesame seeds and grinding them using a mortar and pestle for his mother’s kimchi recipe,” sparked his interest in pursuing a culinary career.

Chef Kim’s expansive culinary background spans a wide range of varied cuisines. After studying classic French cooking at Kendall College, Chef Kim pursued opportunities to work alongside industry greats including Pierre Pollin at le Titi de Paris in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Jean Banchet at Ciboulette in Atlanta. From there, Chef Kim served as sous chef at notable kitchens throughout the country including the renowned four-star Charlie Trotter’s in Chicago, Bouley Bakery in New York and Susanna Foo in Philadelphia.

Kim also will do a demo and book signing at Brightwater at 10 a.m. May 1.

— Special to The Free Weekly