8 Days a Week

April 27 (Friday)

Spring Competitive Art Show — Featuring works by Associate of Fine Arts students, 5-6:30 p.m., Burns Hall at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email esmith@nwacc.edu.

Art By the Glass — Using a limited palette of black and white, each guest will create their own work of art using a variety of methods, such as drawing, painting, and printmaking, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

An Evening With — Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead, author of “The Underground Railroad,” 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free; books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. faylib.org.

“Tuck Everlasting” — A musical based on the popular 1975 children’s book by Natalie Babbitt, 7 p.m. April 27; 2 & 7 p.m. April 28; 2 p.m. April 29, Arkansas Air and Military Museum at Drake Field in Fayetteville. $10-$18. Presented by Pilot Arts. Tickets at PilotArts.com.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” — A sublimely funny re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” — 8 p.m. April 27; 2 & 8 p.m. April 28; 2 p.m. April 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 443-5600.

“The Essence of Place” — David Halpern photographs from the Gilcrease Collection, April 27-July 29, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Call for Works — For the RAM Annual Invitational, submissions due April 27, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 784-2787.

April 28 (Saturday)

Plant Sale — Annual and perennial plants, grown by BGO horticulturists, will be available, with an emphasis on native, butterfly host and nectar plants, 8 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; bring cash or checks for purchases. 750-2620.

Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival — With magic shows, hot air balloon rides, costume contest & more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28 & 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, downtown Van Buren. Free with a charge for many events. oldtownvanburen.com.

Super Saturday — Save the Frogs Day, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bentonville Youth Literature Festival — Including sessions for readers of all ages and a book signing, noon to 3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books will be for sale. bylf.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

NWACC Jazz Band — 2 p.m., Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies in Bentonville. Free. Email sgarciaoliver@nwacc.edu.

eARTh Theatre Festival — Hosted by Arts Live Theatre with performances of the stories “Peter Pan,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Jungle Book” and “The Secret Garden,” 4-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $8-$12 in advance, $10-$15 day of show. 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Introduction to Sri Lankan Cuisine — With Palika Morse, 4-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. 634-3791.

Remember the Removal — Bike riders will share their experiences as they cycle the same route their ancestors were forced to walk, 5:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

Spring Concert — With the ACO Chorale singing songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Anastasia,” “La La Land” and more, under the direction of Denice Parkhurst, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441.

Symphonic Showpieces — The final concert of the Arkansas Philharmonic season, 7:30 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$35. 841-4644.

April 29 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. 657-2335.

Dance Fusion — With performances created and directed by the 2017-18 Western Arkansas Ballet Pre-Professional Company members and staff, 2:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus in Fort Smith. $5. 785-0152.

April 30 (Monday)

BBQ and Beer — With Chef Bill Kim, owner and chef at bellyQ & Urbanbelly Chicago, 6:30-8 p.m., Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville. $85. brightwater.org.

May 1 (Tuesday)

Summer Reading Club Signup — Children, teens and adults can read throughout the summer for a chance to win prizes, Fayetteville Public Library. Sign up at the children’s desk or at faylib.org.

A Grand Night For Singing — With the the UAFS Women’s Chorus and Concert Chorale, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center at the Fort Smith Convention Center. $6. 788-7300.

May 2 (Wednesday)

Nature Carts — Interactive carts will feature specimens, visuals, models and more for visitors to learn about the trails and grounds in a whole new way, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays & Fridays, on the South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“An Old Woman Speaks” — An ensemble of musicians and actors will take viewers on a journey through the writings of local poet Sue Coppernoll, who has been chronicling her life, line by line, for more than 85 years, 7 p.m., Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. Presented by ArkansasStaged; directed and adapted by Jules Taylor. Suggested donation $5 with proceeds to benefit Moms Demand Action Arkansas. Email arkansasstaged@gmail.com.

May 3 (Thursday)

Family Adventure Tour — A fun, interactive experience suitable for all ages, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Culture Hour — Thursday Jazz Night with local musicians, 5-7 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; food & drink for purchase. 657-2335.

Grand Opening Reception — With music by Nikola Radan and Emily Kaitz and artwork by Susan Idlet, Cindy Arsaga and Ann Edmondson and others, 5 to 9 p.m., 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

May 4 (Friday)

Is It Art Tour — Explore six works from Abstract Expressionism to minimalism and conceptual art in the museum’s Contemporary Gallery, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

May 5 (Saturday)

Motorcycle Show — Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $15 to show a bike. 783-7841.

Tots and Tales — World of Color, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. For ages 11/2 to 3. $10. 657-2335.

Burgers and Beer — Held in conjunction with the Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

Raku With Mom — With Gailen Hudson from The Clay Bank, 1 p.m. until finished, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. 634-3791.

Free Comic Book Day — Crafts, super heroes, free caricature drawings, temporary tattoos and free comics, 10 a.m.-noon, with a 2 p.m. screening of “Justice League,” Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Willo Mancifoot The Musical” — Created by Valerie Hubbard Damon, 7:30 p.m. May 5 & 2 p.m. May 6, Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $7-$15. theaud.org/tickets.

May 6 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. 657-2335.

“Hard Travelin’ with Woody” — A character performance with Randy Noojin as Woody Guthrie, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register for a songwriting workshop at faylib.org.

Ozark Mountains British Brass Band — 3 p.m., Walmart Auditorium of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. Email jschwade@nwacc.edu.

