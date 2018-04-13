LIVE! in NWA
April 13
Cultural Fusion Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.
The Alive — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Pat Ryan Key — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Brody Buster — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
David Phelps — 7 p.m., with Cana’s Voice. Christian Life Cathedral, Fayetteville. $25-$50.
Neal McCoy — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Jovan Arellano — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Tom Petty Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
PCBV Sing-Along — 2:30 p.m. with Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, Highlands Rehabilitation Center, Bella Vista.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.
Richard Douglas Jones — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — The Red Door, Tontitown.
Josh NewCom — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Count Tutu — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.
An Evening of Magic — with Joey Williams. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
Jason Bowen — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
April 14
Richard Douglas Jones — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Morgan Squaared — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Route 358 — Brews, Eureka Springs.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Sam and the Stylees — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
JB Smoove — 9 p.m. standup comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.
The Steel Woods — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Meredith Kimbrough — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
SoNA Chamber Singers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Lucine Feylon — 7:30 p.m., Haxton Road Studios, Bentonville. $50.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Will Brand — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Mike Kinkle — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Bear Chasers — noon, Pettigrew Days, Pettigrew Community Building.
The Baskins Band — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Josh NewCom — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Scott Garner & Speedshift Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Han Duo — 9 p.m., with Joshua Stewart. The Sound Room, Fayetteville.
Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
wellRED Comedy Tour — 7 p.m. with Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Forrester. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $35.50.
April 15
Vietnamese Show — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Radoslav Lorkovic — 6 p.m. Eureka Springs House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. eurekahouseconcerts.com. $15.
A Tribute to Joseph Israel — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
April 16
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
April 17
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
April 18
Diners — 9 p.m., with Dingbat Superminx, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Railroad Earth — 8:30 p.m., with Shannon McNally. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Dime Box Duo — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ashtyn Barbaree — album release show, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
April 19
Candy Lee — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Railroad Earth — 8:30 p.m., with Shannon McNally. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Aaron Kamm and The Onedrops — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Achi — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Andrew Markus Bell — 6:30 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville.
Farmer & The Markets — 6 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
— Jocelyn Murphy