LIVE! in NWA

April 13

Cultural Fusion Concert — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $10.

The Alive — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Pat Ryan Key — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Brody Buster — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Western Justice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

David Phelps — 7 p.m., with Cana’s Voice. Christian Life Cathedral, Fayetteville. $25-$50.

Neal McCoy — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Jovan Arellano — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Tom Petty Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

PCBV Sing-Along — 2:30 p.m. with Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, Highlands Rehabilitation Center, Bella Vista.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Town Cry’R — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Route 358 — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Richard Douglas Jones — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — The Red Door, Tontitown.

Josh NewCom — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Count Tutu — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

An Evening of Magic — with Joey Williams. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

Jason Bowen — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

April 14

Richard Douglas Jones — 8 p.m. standup comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Morgan Squaared — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Route 358 — Brews, Eureka Springs.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Sam and the Stylees — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

JB Smoove — 9 p.m. standup comedy. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $15.

The Steel Woods — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Meredith Kimbrough — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

SoNA Chamber Singers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Lucine Feylon — 7:30 p.m., Haxton Road Studios, Bentonville. $50.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jukeboxx — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Mike Kinkle — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Bear Chasers — noon, Pettigrew Days, Pettigrew Community Building.

The Baskins Band — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Josh NewCom — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Scott Garner & Speedshift Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Worst Party Ever — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Han Duo — 9 p.m., with Joshua Stewart. The Sound Room, Fayetteville.

Phunbags Comedy Improv — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

wellRED Comedy Tour — 7 p.m. with Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Forrester. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $35.50.

April 15

Vietnamese Show — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Radoslav Lorkovic — 6 p.m. Eureka Springs House Concert, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. eurekahouseconcerts.com. $15.

A Tribute to Joseph Israel — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Joel Emerson — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

April 16

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Matt Dodd — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

April 17

Russ Hutchinson​ — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 18

Diners — 9 p.m., with Dingbat Superminx, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Railroad Earth — 8:30 p.m., with Shannon McNally. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Dime Box Duo — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ashtyn Barbaree — album release show, Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

April 19

Candy Lee — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Railroad Earth — 8:30 p.m., with Shannon McNally. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Lovers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jimi Gibbons — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Aaron Kamm and The Onedrops — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Achi — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Andrew Markus Bell — 6:30 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville.

Farmer & The Markets — 6 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

