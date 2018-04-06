Three Minutes, Three Questions: Andrew Markus Bell April 6, 2018

Google Andrew Markus Bell, and the descriptors that appear are tantalizing: “Global contemporary,” “abstract pointillism,” “contemporary art,” “art abstract.”

“In the process of intense personal excavation, I developed skills I want to contribute to society,” he says, describing himself. “I am a writer of commentary and poetry, singer of old ballads, artist of various media, social activist for child abuse prevention and domestic violence awareness, political and social organizer for progressive causes, reader of anything, yogi in Bhakti and Hatha practice, international traveler, student of religion.”

Bell says he was born in Florida, grew up in New York, and lived in Georgia before arriving in Fayetteville in June 2017. It was a childhood he says was “stressful due to my biological parents’ criminality,” leading him to take artistic stands against child abuse. But as a young adult, he found ways to travel the world and was “challenged to look and listen, move with a purpose, mind my business while enjoying the diversity in human life.” Now he’s in Fayetteville to “connect with those who are changing the landscape of the American and Western art world.” Here, he answers three questions for The Free Weekly:

Q. You’ve lived in many places, according to your bio. What took you to those places and what did you experience there?

A. I have been flying commercially since the age of 2. Visiting relatives in other parts of the country, church trips, solo adventures were my reasons for traveling as a youngster. As an adult I worked overseas with UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) affiliates in Germany, Mexico and St. Louis. I took a few leisure trips to Maui, Morocco, Aruba, Puerto Rico. Beaches have always been my safe haven. Being alone with the waves relaxes me into a calm focus, allowing my body to channel energy upward to my highest awareness. Working with people from other countries and living in nature have taught me there is a universal language communicated nonverbally. Circumnavigating trouble and making friends in new places helped me develop those ways and others.

Q. How did you make a connection with Fayetteville?

A. I heard about Alice Walton and the creation of Crystal Bridges a couple years into the start of my career as an artist. Though making clear progress in the New York City art scene (where I lived at the time), I did a projected cost/benefit analysis and concluded the social conditions and business opportunities elsewhere would yield higher returns sooner if I made a geographical move.

Q. What will you be doing in April in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month?

A. I will sing with a band at George’s Majestic Lounge on April 1. I have written and will perform my new one-man show, “Conversation Aloud With Myself,” at Backspace on April 11 and Artist’s Laboratory Theatre April 27. The show occurs completely in ventriloquism. (Add that his “emotional diary” of unique free-hand pointillisms, “A Voyage in Visual Metaphors: #itsonus #nomoresilence,” will be on show at Arsaga’s at the Depot in Fayetteville.) My course in life has been and foreseeably always will be a bit different than most.

“I write my life story moment-to-moment in awareness of the fact I am the maker of my destiny,” Bell concludes.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

__

FYI

Drew Bell

Highlights

April 5 — Opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Arsaga’s at the Depot

April 11 — “Conversations Aloud With Myself,” 7-10 p.m., Backspace

April 14 — Art in the Alley, 6-9 p.m., North Block Avenue across from Arvest Bank

April 27 — “Conversations Aloud With Myself,” 7-10 p.m., Artist’s Laboratory Theatre, 1030 S. College Ave.

INFO — Email andrewmarkusbell@gmail.com

BONUS — Bell will also advocate for Little Rock-based PATH — Partners Against Trafficking Humans. Read more at pathsaves.org.