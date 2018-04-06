LIVE! in NWA
April 6
Ashtyn Barbaree Band — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Diversity Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jon Wolfe — 10 p.m.; Dixie Misfits at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
First Friday International Festival — 5 p.m., downtown square, Bentonville.
Reverend Horton Heat — 9:30 p.m., with Unknown Hinson, and Igor & the Red Elvises. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.
Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Voxana — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
2SHOCK — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Roger Thomas — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Doug Kent — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Pop Up Concert: The Music of Bjork — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Good Company — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
VoicePlay — 7:30 p.m. VoiceJam Festival headliner. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $15-$30.
April 7
Limelight Music Festival — 3-10 p.m., with Sarah Loethen, Will Gunselman, Ryan Woodland Trio, and more. Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10-$125.
Blew Reed & The Flatheads — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Stephen Miller & Friends — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Gyan Riley — 5 p.m., Brightwater, Bentonville.
Iris Live — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dirty Saints — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m.; Read Southall Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Ebony Stewart — 1 p.m. performance artist & slam poet. Fayetteville Public Library.
I Love Fayetteville – The Big Party — 7 p.m. with Ultra Suede. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $68.
Jamie Wolfe — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dial-Up Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces & Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Big Red Flag — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Silano Cook & Hall Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Lark and the Loon — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Doug Kent — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Doug Kent — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
Me Like Bees — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $10.
Aeraco — 7 p.m., with Solidify, Grind, Reliance Code, and The Alive. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.
Mouthing Off Lip Sync Battle — with eight local celebrities. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
Route 358 — 10 a.m., Vintage Market Days, Bentonville.
VoiceJam Competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $19-$39.
April 8
The Outliers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
April 9
The Holy Knives — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Hannah Montgomery — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
April 10
Triathalon — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Black Tiger Sex Machine — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
UofA Jazz Jam — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.
April 11
The Vanogans — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Bear Chasers — 5 p.m., PackRat, Fayetteville.
April 12
Sarah Loethen — 5:30 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Clay Cole — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Duane Stevens Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Ozark Travelers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
