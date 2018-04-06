LIVE! in NWA

April 6

Ashtyn Barbaree Band — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Diversity Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jon Wolfe — 10 p.m.; Dixie Misfits at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

First Friday International Festival — 5 p.m., downtown square, Bentonville.

Reverend Horton Heat — 9:30 p.m., with Unknown Hinson, and Igor & the Red Elvises. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22-$25.

Wes Hart — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Atlantics — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Voxana — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

2SHOCK — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Roger Thomas — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Doug Kent — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

DJ SYCA — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Pop Up Concert: The Music of Bjork — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Good Company — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

VoicePlay — 7:30 p.m. VoiceJam Festival headliner. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $15-$30.

April 7

Limelight Music Festival — 3-10 p.m., with Sarah Loethen, Will Gunselman, Ryan Woodland Trio, and more. Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10-$125.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Stephen Miller & Friends — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Gyan Riley — 5 p.m., Brightwater, Bentonville.

Iris Live — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dirty Saints — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m.; Read Southall Band at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Ebony Stewart — 1 p.m. performance artist & slam poet. Fayetteville Public Library.

I Love Fayetteville – The Big Party — 7 p.m. with Ultra Suede. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $68.

Jamie Wolfe — 7 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dial-Up Band — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces & Eights — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — 8:30 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Big Red Flag — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Silano Cook & Hall Band — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Lark and the Loon — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Doug Kent — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Doug Kent — 1 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

Me Like Bees — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $10.

Aeraco — 7 p.m., with Solidify, Grind, Reliance Code, and The Alive. The Sound Room, Fort Smith.

Mouthing Off Lip Sync Battle — with eight local celebrities. Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

Route 358 — 10 a.m., Vintage Market Days, Bentonville.

VoiceJam Competition — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $19-$39.

April 8

The Outliers — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

April 9

The Holy Knives — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Hannah Montgomery — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

April 10

Triathalon — 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Black Tiger Sex Machine — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

UofA Jazz Jam — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10.

April 11

The Vanogans — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Chris Bassett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance McDaniel — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bear Chasers — 5 p.m., PackRat, Fayetteville.

April 12

Sarah Loethen — 5:30 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Morgan Squared — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Clay Cole — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Duane Stevens Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Rugged Grace — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Ozark Travelers — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

