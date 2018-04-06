8 Days a Week

April 6 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 6-7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

African Night — A night of entertainment showcasing African culture and cuisine; a speech by Sherman Banks, the consul of the Republic of Ghana in Little Rock; a fashion show; a performance by a renowned African dance group; a performance by the UAFS music team; and an educational piece on Africa, 6 p.m., Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10-$15. 788-7300.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Patrisse Khan Cullors, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

“Babe, The Sheep Pig” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. April 6; 2 & 7 p.m. April 7; 2 p.m. April 8, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.org.

“Man of La Mancha” — Presented by the University of Arkansas theater and music departments, 7:30 p.m. April 6-7 & 2 p.m. April 8, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$10. 575-4752.

“Calendar Girls” — Based on the movie about 11 “mature” British women who raise money to fight leukemia by posing for a nude calendar, 7:30 p.m. April 6-7; 2 p.m. April 8; again April 11-14, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

“Vietgone” — Fresh from its acclaimed, sold-out New York debut, “Vietgone” is an energetic and winning take on one Arkansas family’s origin story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through April 8, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Final weekend. $17 & up. 443-5600.

“Living on Love” — An opera diva discovers her larger-than-life maestro husband has become enamored with the lovely young lady hired to ghost write his largely fictional autobiography, 8 p.m. April 6-7. 2 p.m. April 8, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Final weekend. $23-$35. 631-8988.

__

April 7 (Saturday)

Coffee & Cars — A monthly auto show held on the first Saturday through October, 8 a.m.-noon, in the parking lot of 203 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free to show or go. Email kelly@downtownspringdale.org.

Saturday Session — Patrisse Khan Cullors, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, 9 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

Spring Show — Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8, Siloam Springs Community Building. $3. 721-1579.

Maker Space — Lidded jars with Rodney Johnson, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. Register at 634-3791.

Super Saturday — “Aladdin” showcase with Arts Live Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — Refrigerator magnets, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Slam Poetry — With Ebony Stewart, the only adult female three-time Slam Champion and 2017 Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert — Organ music by Elen Stephenson, with guest artists Jim Swiggart, T.J. Strecker and Cat Templeton, 1 p.m., Holiday Island Community Church. Free. 253-8200.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Get Free — Performance poetry workshop with Ebony Stewart, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Open Studio Stroll — 4-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through October, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384.

“What’s Next for Our Buffalo River?” — Hosted by the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, 6-8 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Conference Center in Fayetteville. 870-438-5537.

__

April 8 (Sunday)

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Arkansas Fossils — With John David McFarland, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Part of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series. Free. 789-5000.

Second Sunday Local Author — With Cassondra Beers, author of “Promises: The Poetry of the Zadokim” and “Remembrance: The Poetry of Zadokim,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 9 (Monday)

Creative Connections — For individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For artists from the Springdale Senior Center, 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Art on show through April. 750-8180.

Homebuying Basics — With Joel Doelger from Credit Counseling of Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 10 (Tuesday)

__

April 11 (Wednesday)

Village Lake Writers and Poets — With authors Charity Bradford and Tamara Hart Heiner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Free. Email bvvillagewriters@gmail.com.

Library Book Club — “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Try FPL — “DIY for Mom,” making bath bombs, sugar scrubs and other gifts for Mother’s Day, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Studio Studies Series — Printmaking with artist Sean P. Morrissey, 6-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $100. 657-2335.

Figure Drawing — From the nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Ages 14 & older. Register at 657-2335.

“Disney’s High School Musical” — 7 p.m. April 11-13, Heritage High School auditorium in Rogers. $7-$10. 631-3579.

__

April 12 (Thursday)

Riders on the Orphan Train — A 20th anniversary performance with Alison Moore and Phil Lancaster, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 13 (Friday)

Author Talk — “Turning Experiences into Exciting Fiction” with Velda Brotherton, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Spotlight Talk — With Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of The Studio Museum, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

All Modern Quilts Show — Hosted by the NWA Modern Quilt Guild, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13 & 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, Southside Church of Christ in Rogers. $5. Email elizabethkray@gmail.com.

__

April 14 (Saturday)

Birds N Breakfast — With the Wildlife Society of the University of Arkansas, 9 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Marshallese Culture Day — With master boat-builder Liton Beasa beginning construction of a kōrkōr, a traditional Marshallese wooden canoe, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Astronomy Program — With presenters from Springdale High School and the University of Arkansas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Murphy Park outside the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Mother Nature Reads — “Signs of Spring,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

“Dorothy In Oz” — A touring production by the Arkansas Arts Center’s Children’s Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Member Morning Mingle — Slow & Savory Tea in celebration of Slow Art Day, 10-11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free to members. 657-2335.

SoNA Chamber Singers — American folk songs, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A 19th Century Living History Ball — With the Camp Followers Band and lessons in period dances like the Virginia Reel, 7-9 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $5-$10. Reservations at 783-7841.

__

April 15 (Sunday)

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” — An experimental theater piece starring Kris Stoker, presented by ArkansasStaged, 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free; $5 donation suggested. Email arkansasstaged@gmail.com.