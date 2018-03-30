LIVE! in NWA
March 30
Ozarks Philharmonic Youth Orchestras — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.
Escape Tones — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dance Monkey Dance — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paul Bogart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Koe Wetzel — 10 p.m.; Lyle Parman and The Slide Bar at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Robert Bogaert — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Sam Riggs — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Lazy Daisy — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Rogers.
Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jovan — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Fred the Great — 8 p.m., with Had Enough, and Rhae Rhae. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Daikaiju — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.
Dunced: A Trivial Comedy — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Will Brand — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jason Mraz — 8 p.m. solo acoustic show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $99-$149.
March 31
Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dale Stokes — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
John Robert — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Ozakwaaba — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Rain Kings — 10 p.m.; Slow and Low Down at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission, Fayetteville.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with JrSOAPbox, Chase Missy, Jasper Logan, and Serpents of Eden. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
Escape Tones — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Friends of the Phamily — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Foggy Bobcat — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Fayetteville Unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Doug Kent — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m.; Doug Kent at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.
One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.
M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.
Oreo Blue — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
April 1
Happy Easter!
Andrew Markus Bell Presents: A Voyage in Visual Metaphors — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
April 3
Dweezil Zappa — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$80.
Candy Lee — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
April 4
UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.
Corey Kilgannon — 8:30 p.m., with Oh Jeremiah. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Spirit Adrift — 8 p.m., with Auric, and Esc. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
April 5
Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Roger Thomas — 6:30 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Congakeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
Andy McKee — Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Sold Out.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy