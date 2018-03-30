LIVE! in NWA

March 30

Ozarks Philharmonic Youth Orchestras — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.

Escape Tones — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dance Monkey Dance — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paul Bogart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Koe Wetzel — 10 p.m.; Lyle Parman and The Slide Bar at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Robert Bogaert — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Sam Riggs — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Lazy Daisy — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Rogers.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jovan — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Fred the Great — 8 p.m., with Had Enough, and Rhae Rhae. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Daikaiju — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

Dunced: A Trivial Comedy — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jason Mraz — 8 p.m. solo acoustic show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $99-$149.

March 31

Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dale Stokes — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

John Robert — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ozakwaaba — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Rain Kings — 10 p.m.; Slow and Low Down at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission, Fayetteville.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with JrSOAPbox, Chase Missy, Jasper Logan, and Serpents of Eden. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Escape Tones — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Friends of the Phamily — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Foggy Bobcat — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Fayetteville Unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Doug Kent — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m.; Doug Kent at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.

Oreo Blue — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

April 1

Happy Easter!

Andrew Markus Bell Presents: A Voyage in Visual Metaphors — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

April 3

Dweezil Zappa — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$80.

Candy Lee — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 4

UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Corey Kilgannon — 8:30 p.m., with Oh Jeremiah. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Spirit Adrift — 8 p.m., with Auric, and Esc. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

April 5

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Roger Thomas — 6:30 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Congakeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Andy McKee — Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

