LIVE! in NWA

March 30, 2018

March 30

Ozarks Philharmonic Youth Orchestras — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5.

Escape Tones — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dance Monkey Dance — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paul Bogart — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Koe Wetzel — 10 p.m.; Lyle Parman and The Slide Bar at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Robert Bogaert — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Sam Riggs — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Lazy Daisy — 8 p.m., Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Rogers.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Filthy Habit — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jovan — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Fred the Great — 8 p.m., with Had Enough, and Rhae Rhae. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Daikaiju — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $7.

Dunced: A Trivial Comedy — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd — 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jason Mraz — 8 p.m. solo acoustic show. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $99-$149.

March 31

Last Saturday Fayetteville — Last Saturday is Fayetteville’s monthly variety show featuring local musicians, comedians and performers of all kinds. March’s event takes place at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Fayetteville American Legion at 1195 S. Curtis Ave. Performers for this month are JrSOAPbox, Chase Missy, Jasper Logan and Serpents of Eden (pictured). The evening also includes the Word War — an audience-judged entertainment competition open to anyone. This free event is open to all ages, but adult content is expected. facebook.com/LastSatFay.

Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dale Stokes — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

John Robert — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ozakwaaba — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Rain Kings — 10 p.m.; Slow and Low Down at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Core Brewery on Mission, Fayetteville.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with JrSOAPbox, Chase Missy, Jasper Logan, and Serpents of Eden. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Escape Tones — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Friends of the Phamily — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Dr. Nola & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Foggy Bobcat — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Melody Pond — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Adam Ray — Standup comedian Adam Ray has garnered more than 30 million views of his sketches on YouTube and “Funny Or Die,” worked opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in “The Heat,” and was recently cast in the reboot of “MADTV,” among numerous other projects. Ray will perform at 9 p.m. March 31 at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. (800) 754-4111, adamraycomedy.com. $15.

Fayetteville Unplugged — 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Doug Kent — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Pinetop Renegades — 8 p.m.; Doug Kent at noon. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris Lounge, Rogers.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

M. Bolez — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 5 p.m., Sugar Shack, West Fork.

Oreo Blue — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

April 1

Happy Easter!

Andrew Markus Bell Presents: A Voyage in Visual Metaphors — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

April 3

Dweezil Zappa — 8 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$80.

Candy Lee — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

April 4

 

Spirit Adrift — Metal rockers Spirit Adrift will perform at 8 p.m. April 4 at Nomads Music Lounge in Fayetteville. On the group’s stellar second album, “Curse Of Conception” — named a Best Metal Album of 2017 by Decibel, Metal Injection, AP and Pitchfork — Spirit Adrift has taken a giant leap forward in songwriting prowess, production and confidence, and are aiming sky high with burning focus and peak vigor. All ages; 21+ to drink. spiritadrift.bandcamp.com. $10-$12.

UAFS Symphonic Band — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $6.

Corey Kilgannon — 8:30 p.m., with Oh Jeremiah. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Michael Cooper — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Spirit Adrift — 8 p.m., with Auric, and Esc. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

April 5

Aaron Woods — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Roger Thomas — 6:30 p.m., Fred’s Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Jeff Fox — 5 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Russ Hutchinson — 6 p.m., JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Congakeyz Jazz Duo — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Andy McKee — Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. Sold Out.

