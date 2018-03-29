Three Festivals

Esoteric Astrology as news for week March 28 – April 3, 2018

This upcoming weekend, three religious festivals occur – the Esoteric, the Jewish and the Christian. The Aries Festival (Esoteric), Passover (Jewish) & Easter (Christian). The Jewish Festival of Passover signifies the passage of the ages, from Taurus to Aries. The Christian Festival of Resurrection opened the door to heaven again (in the Age of Pisces). The Esoteric (new and full moon) festivals of Light provide the seeds of the new Aquarian world religion (it’s basis, astrology).

The Ageless Wisdom teachings tell us that when the many different religious festivals begin to occur simultaneously, then the foundations of the new Aquarius world religion are being created for all of humanity.

Passover, the Aries Festival (full moon time) and Easter (Christ’s Resurrection) Day are always decided astronomically. Only when knowing this can we arrive at a full and clear understanding of what, in His cosmic nature, Christ came to Earth to do. That event was of far greater importance than simply bringing about the salvation of any individual human being. It marked the closing of a great cosmic cycle, and the opening of that door (He “rent the veil”) into the kingdom of Heaven (return to the Father). Since the Christ’s presence on Earth (2000+ years ago), the “door” has stood wide open, and the kingdom of God began to form on Earth.

Christ’s crucifixion signifies being crucified on the Cross of Matter. And this “crucifixion” spiritualized matter, which then allowed for the “assumption of matter into heaven.” This is the Resurrection (Easter) festival. The Risen Christ who became the “Water Carrier”. It is a story about each of us here on Earth. In the sign of Aries, where the Forces of Restoration “make all things are made new again.”

ARIES: Your energy becomes quieter in the Mercury retrograde, hiding away a bit. You will look calm and composed. However, internally you’re deeply reviewing your mission, what your dreams are and how to make them manifest into real life? You like to help others, you become more sensitive, cry often and identify as a humanitarian. The artistic becomes important, music and painting, dance and drama, religion and spirituality. You’re up at night pondering these things.

TAURUS: It’s clear you understand the truth of the reality of what is occurring in our world now. You’re very concerned about society, children and the circulation of real news and ideas. You identify as a scientist, observing the actual facts of life. You also have an interest in astrology, the king of sciences, the Science of Relationship. You realize astrology is the language and tool, not only of the gods, but of the Aquarian Age. You don’t want to be left behind.

GEMINI: Work becomes very important. It doesn’t matter what the work is. Work is child’s play to some. Work for others cultivates and builds civilizations. The work of the Devas builds form. Each year your cache of knowledge improves building toward your success. You have become reliable, seek things old, rare and architecturally interesting and you come to realize that the next kingdom to turn to is the Kingdom of Souls, the 5th kingdom. It holds the promise of Venus.

CANCER: You become interested in cultures, especially those far away. You have a unique talent for discovering the most perfect gift for others. An inner feeling of optimism has begun to grow. You think about traveling, of leaving your home for places unknown. You teach all the time, every time you talk. You must begin to record dreams, impressions, thoughts, ideas and experiences. You are preparing for something.

LEO: Even though you don’t believe it, and even though you would like it to be true (it is), you’re attractive to everyone who meets you. Magnetism flows from you, even (especially) when you’re silent. You will learn how to work better with these energies. They are resources for you to learn how to use. It’s most important to share and tithe and help others in need. Your passions contain fear and magic, loss and trust, struggle and love. You sort them all out.

VIRGO: You seek active cooperation with others. At times, you can be dynamic in relationships. It’s good to be with partners and friends who have calm temperaments. You seek happiness in relationships. Great resources are available through marriage and partnerships. Take great care with all interactions. Allow an aura of collaboration and teamwork to exist between you and others.

LIBRA: For the next weeks you will participate in energetic physical work. You do this to improve conditions for humanity and for all the environments you live and work in. You will attempt to instill order and organization; arrange, tidy, regulate and even classify things in order to make life healthy and beautiful. Gardening for you calls for multitudes of flowers in all shapes and sizes. Try hollyhocks this year. They put gardens in order.

SCORPIO: It’s important to pursue things that please and reward you, allow your competition to be exercised and a bit of flamboyance to come through. All of these can emerge if you focus upon the creative part of yourself. When you are creative, a new self-identity comes forth. Affection from children and little ones provides you with a spontaneous happiness and joy. Real companionship gives you the same. Who will you spend time with?

SAGITTARIUS: Home and family are important. There’s a desire to be at home and to have (own) a home. A desire to create a new family and to establish roots becomes strong and focused. There is a need for security, for devotion from one who loves you. There is also an inner restlessness. Create harmony in all parts of your life. It will magnetize all that you need; soothing you till everything needed comes forth. Gifts for you.

CAPRICORN: You’re working on expanding your mind, using daily movement and exercises for a greater state of awareness – a state of yoga. Yoga means “union.” At times, you compete against yourself. At other times, joy sets in. You enjoy learning, study and contemplation. In Tibetan monasteries, the monks learn through debate and discussion. You’re a good student. You’re doing many jobs at once. Poised at the center of each. While baking bread.

AQUARIUS: Use all money with care and resourcefulness. Something’s changing and it may take a bit more money. You are strong-willed and determined when you know your direction. You thrive on the challenge of looking for more and better ways of living. You enjoy life, even when some needs seem unmet. Seek the color of every sunrise. Listen for the first sound of morning birds singing.

PISCES: Personal leadership will call forth your self-expression and you will leap into opportunities with courage and confidence. Your will-power and willingness increase when you know you’re the first and best in your field. You will achieve much this year. Be careful not to overwork. You can become ill if your health is not tended to carefully. You will also be tested. Allow events to come and go as they will. Rest more.