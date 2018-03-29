March 30 (Friday)

Meet the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday through March 31, Northwest Arkansass Mall in Fayetteville. 521-6151.

Art By the Glass — “Precious Pearl” with educator Sally Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For photographer Marsha Lane Foster — creator with writer Monica Hall of “My Unraveling: The Haircut” — and wood sculptor Suzannah Schreckhise, creator of Recapitulate Placidity,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., 211 W. Elm St. in Rogers. lanefosterfineart.com.

“Peter and the Wolf” — In Spanish, with the Ozark Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and narrator Ricardo Cardenas, 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5. 751-5441.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “Mo’ Better Blues” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Vietgone” — Fresh from its acclaimed, sold-out New York debut, “Vietgone” is an energetic and winning take on one Arkansas family’s origin story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through April 8, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17 & up. 443-5600.

“Living on Love” — An opera diva discovers her larger-than-life maestro husband has become enamored with the lovely young lady hired to ghost write his largely fictional autobiography, 8 p.m. March 30-31, again April 6-8, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

March 31 (Saturday)

Easter Saturday Market — With the Easter Bunny and more, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Fayetteville Farmers’ Market on the downtown square. 236-2910.

Bunny Breakfast — Benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest, 8-10 a.m., Applebee’s, 4067 N. College Ave. $5. 725-6800.

Easter Egg Hunt — With games, crafts and lunch, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. 444-3461.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Rogers First Church of the Nazarene, 4911 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. 636-1050.

Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. 62 near Rogers. 451-8161.

Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road in Springdale. 751-2040.

Easter Egg Hunt — With egg coloring, egg relays and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St. 631-0336.

Super Saturday — Young Meteorologist Weather Festival with Dan Skoff and Darby Bybee, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Celebrate Archeology Day — With atlatl and spear throwing, basketry and weaving, flint knapping, artifact ID, ground penetrating radar demo and tour of the University of Arkansas Museum Collections, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Arkansas Archeological Survey at 2475 N. Hatch Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 283-5720.

“Arkansas Cherokee: Language, Culture, and Removal” — With Justin Nolan, professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Sponsored by the Arkansas Chapter Trail of Tears Association. Free. 750-8165.

Easter at Orchards Park — Including an egg hunt for children with special needs, 1 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. 464-7275.

“Hide ‘Em in Your Heart” — An original ballet by Rejoice! Children’s Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Gravette High School. $8. Email kimberlyseim@sbcglobal.net.

East Coast Swing — Intermediate dancers learn 2 to 4 p.m., beginners 6-7 p.m., dance 7-11 p.m., University of Arkansas Union ballroom in Fayetteville. $8-$10. Hosted by NWA Swing Dance Society. 935-4186.

“Breaking Bread” — “A Baker’s Journey Home in 75 Recipes” with King Arthur Flour head bread baker Martin Philip, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Books will be for sale. faylib.org.

Easter Egg-stravaganza — With an egg hunt, crafts, fun, food and the Easter bunny, 3 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road in Rogers. 636-1630.

Easter Egg Hunt — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. 855-1324.

April 1 (Sunday)

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m., United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. 855-1325.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m. April 1, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 W. Hudson Road in Rogers. 636-1135.

Easter Egg Hunt — After the 10 a.m. service April 1, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 840 W. Oak St. in Rogers. 636-4042.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“How to Successfully Fish Beaver Lake” — With Flip Putthoff, outdoors editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

April 2 (Monday)

“Soul of a Nation” Exhibition Tour — 1 p.m. and on various days all month, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

BookTalk at Night — “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Ann,” an intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary late governor of Texas, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. The audition packet, including times, scene and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

April 3 (Tuesday)

Books and Brews — “Feed” by M.T. Anderson, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Ave. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “Smile,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Performance dates are June 15-24; directed by Jeremiah Albers. 751-5441.

April 4 (Wednesday)

Auditions — For “Smile,” 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Performance dates are June 15-24; directed by Jeremiah Albers. 751-5441.

UAFS Symphonic Band — Under the direction of Alexandra Zacharella, works by Dana Wilson, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Franz von Suppé, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Copland and more, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. $6. 788-7300.

April 5 (Thursday)

Sell It Again on Hwy. 10 — Yard sales from Ola to Hackett, through April 7.

Artists’ Reception — For the encaustic artists of “Wax On, Wax Off,” including Mary Smith, Alan Smith, Dawn Ward, Drew Gentle, Cindy Arsaga and special guest Carmela Aliffi from Savannah, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Exhibit open through May 8. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Artists’ Reception — For Emma Steinkraus, Jocelyn Knight, Cheryl Kellar, Nathan Duncan, Karolyn Farrell, Jay McDonald and Carol Hart, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. “Journeys and Imprints” will remain on show through April. 871-2722.

Opening Reception — For “Intersections,” 5-9 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Member Mingle — Patrisse Khan Cullors, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Performance Lab — “Malcolm Revisited” with Patrisse Khan Cullors, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Meditation and Teaching — With Anam Thubten, a Tibetan Buddhist teacher and author of “Embracing Each Moment,” 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. Suggested donation $10. 501-940-9244.

April 6 (Friday)

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 6-7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Distinguished Speaker Series — Patrisse Khan Cullors, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

“Exhibit 20X20: Posters for Peace” — Featuring 20 posters from prominent Iranian artists and 20 posters by international graphic designers, ends April 6, Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Ting.Wang-Hedges@uafs.edu.

April 7 (Saturday)

Saturday Session — Patrisse Khan Cullors, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, 9 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335.

Spring Show — Hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8, Siloam Springs Community Building. $3. 721-1579.

Maker Space — Lidded jars with Rodney Johnson, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $25. Register at 634-3791.

Super Saturday — “Aladdin” showcase with Arts Live Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturday — Refrigerator magnets, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday with changing projects, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Get Free — Performance poetry workshop with Ebony Stewart, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Open Studio Stroll — 4-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through October, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384.

“What’s Next for Our Buffalo River?” — Hosted by the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, 6-8 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Conference Center in Fayetteville. 870-438-5537.

April 8 (Sunday)

Second Sunday Local Author — With Cassondra Beers, author of “Promises: The Poetry of the Zadokim” and “Remembrance: The Poetry of Zadokim,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.