LIVE! in NWA
March 23
Fetts Folly — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Jackson Jennings 5 — 9 p.m., with Youth Pastor. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Aaron Copeland — 10 p.m.; Brooke White and The Ritual at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Vox Squadron — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
Local Spring Break — 9 p.m. with local bands and DJs. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Kyle Lacy & The Harlem River Noise — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jimmy & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Porchlight Symphony — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Rocket Coma — 8 p.m. album release. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
DeFrance — 10 p.m., with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
March 24
Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Pinetop Renegades — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.
Trey Johnson — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Arkansauce — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — 8 p.m. intimate acoustic evening; Franky Perez at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49-$150.
Art Night Out: Celebrate Soul of a Nation — 6:30 p.m. with DJ King Britt, Love of Ra, and more. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $8-$10.
Rocky Bottom — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Funk Factory — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Crossroads — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Polyester Robot — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Spingtime Sorrow — 7:30 p.m. with The Arbitrary, The Iridium Complex, Auspicious, and Living with Ghosts. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
The Maness Brothers — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
True Grit & Grind Burlesque — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
HoneyJack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
March 25
Vera, Forever — 8 p.m., with Holy Smokes!, and Past Comfort. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jak Frost — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Choir — 5:30 p.m. presenting Handel’s Messiah, Part II. St. Paul’s, Fayetteville. Free.
Bruce Allen — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
March 26
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
March 27
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Naomi Moon Siegel — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $8-$13.
Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards — 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.
March 28
Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 29
Jason Boland — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Listening Session — 7 p.m., “A Love Supreme: Jazz and the Pursuit of Black Excellence.” Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $12-$15.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
The Black Mariah Theater — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Champian Fulton — 6:30 p.m., Five & Dive, Bentonville. $10-$15.
William Clark Green — 9 p.m. with Ross Cooper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Rachel B. & Table for Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jeff Kearney — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com