LIVE! in NWA

March 23

Fetts Folly — Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Jackson Jennings 5 — 9 p.m., with Youth Pastor. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Aaron Copeland — 10 p.m.; Brooke White and The Ritual at 6. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Vox Squadron — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Emily Rowland — 8 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

Local Spring Break — 9 p.m. with local bands and DJs. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Got It Covered — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

BottleRocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Kyle Lacy & The Harlem River Noise — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jimmy & Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Porchlight Symphony — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Rocket Coma — 8 p.m. album release. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Honey Shuffle — 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

DeFrance — 10 p.m., with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

March 24

Jay Yates — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Pinetop Renegades — Boar’s Nest, Rogers.

Trey Johnson — 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Arkansauce — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — 8 p.m. intimate acoustic evening; Franky Perez at 10. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $49-$150.

Art Night Out: Celebrate Soul of a Nation — 6:30 p.m. with DJ King Britt, Love of Ra, and more. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $8-$10.

Rocky Bottom — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Funk Factory — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Crossroads — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Polyester Robot — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Keith Nicholson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Jimmy Wayne & Liberty Bell — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Spingtime Sorrow — 7:30 p.m. with The Arbitrary, The Iridium Complex, Auspicious, and Living with Ghosts. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — 7 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

The Maness Brothers — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

True Grit & Grind Burlesque — 9 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

HoneyJack — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

March 25

Vera, Forever — 8 p.m., with Holy Smokes!, and Past Comfort. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jak Frost — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Choir — 5:30 p.m. presenting Handel’s Messiah, Part II. St. Paul’s, Fayetteville. Free.

Bruce Allen — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

March 26

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

March 27

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Naomi Moon Siegel — 8 p.m., Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville. $8-$13.

Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards — 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $9-$15.

March 28

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 29

Jason Boland — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Listening Session — 7 p.m., “A Love Supreme: Jazz and the Pursuit of Black Excellence.” Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $12-$15.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

The Black Mariah Theater — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Champian Fulton — 6:30 p.m., Five & Dive, Bentonville. $10-$15.

William Clark Green — 9 p.m. with Ross Cooper. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Rachel B. & Table for Three — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jeff Kearney — 8:30 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

