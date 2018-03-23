Egg Hunts Everywhere

March 23, 2018

Bella Vista

Easter Egg Hunt — 3:30 p.m. March 25, Becker Hall at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. 855-1158.

Easter Egg Hunt — 4 p.m. March 31, Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. 855-1324.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m. April 1, United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road. 855-1325.

Bentonville

Easter at Orchards Park — Including an egg hunt for children with special needs, 1 p.m. March 31, Orchards Park. 464-7275.

Rogers

Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. March 31, Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. 62. 451-8161.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m.-noon March 31, Rogers First Church of the Nazarene, 4911 W. Pleasant Grove Road. 636-1050.

Easter Egg Hunt — With egg coloring, egg relays and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31, Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St. 631-0336.

Easter Egg-stravaganza — With an egg hunt, crafts, fun, food and the Easter bunny, 3 p.m. March 31, Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road. 636-1630.

Easter Egg Hunt — 9:30 a.m. April 1, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 W. Hudson Road. 636-1135.

Easter Egg Hunt — After the 10 a.m. service April 1, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 840 W. Oak St. 636-4042.

Springdale

Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. March 31, First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road. 751-2040.

Fayetteville

Meet the Easter Bunny — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday through March 31, Northwest Arkansass Mall in Fayetteville. 521-6151.

Easter Eggstravaganza — Hosted by First Church of the Nazarene, 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25, Gulley Park pavilion, 1850 E. Township Road. Lunch will be available. 521-5870.

Easter at the Club — With egg hunts, duck grab, bunny treasure dig and more, 3 p.m. March 25, Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville, 560 Rupple Road. 442-9242.

Easter Saturday Market — With the Easter Bunny and more, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Fayetteville Farmers’ Market on the downtown square. 236-2910.

Bunny Breakfast — Benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest, 8-10 a.m. March 31, Applebee’s, 4067 N. College Ave. $5. 725-6800.

Easter Egg Hunt — With games, crafts and lunch, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 31, Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock St. 444-3461.

— Staff Report

