8 Days A Week

March 23 (Friday)

Spring Break Movies — “The Greatest Showman,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Goddess Festival 2018 — With Diana Rivers on goddess art, 4-6 p.m., Omni Center in Fayetteville. Free. goddessfestival.com.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “For the Love of Ivy” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Goddess Festival 2018 — With Harmonia in concert, 7-9 p.m., Senior Activity Center on South College Avenue in Fayetteville. Free; donations accepted. goddessfestival.com.

“Vietgone” — Fresh from its acclaimed, sold-out New York debut, “Vietgone” is an energetic and winning take on one Arkansas family’s origin story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through April 8, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17 & up. 443-5600.

__

March 24 (Saturday)

Art With An Altitude — 28th annual kite festival, 9 a.m.-6 -p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. 253-5841.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

CB Babies — Time in the galleries talking to your baby about art before enjoying sensory playtime, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. For ages 3 months to 2 years. $10. 657-2335.

Ozark Traditional Healing — With Brandon Weston, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Hosted by Tri Cycle Farms. $15. www.support.tricyclefarm.org/OzarkTraditionalHealing.

Super Saturday — Artsy Crafty, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

How-To Festival — An all-ages, high-intensity, interactive learning event, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Clay Leaf’Kin — Press a real leaf into clay and then transform the clay so it has a face and its own personality, 1-2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $15. Age 7 & up. 643-3185.

Ring Making — With Kate Baer, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $175 includes mterials. 634-3791.

Victorian Tea Party — Dress up in your best garb from the late 1800s for tea, dessert and history, 2 p.m., Courtyard Event Center in Siloam Springs. A benefit for the Siloam Springs Museum. $25. 524-4011.

Art Night Out — Celebrate the reopening of the permanent galleries and the temporary exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art In the Age of Black Power,” 6:30-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Featuring Philadelphia composer and DJ King Britt. $10. Reservations at 657-2335.

Puppet Slam — Contemporary, short-form puppet theater designed for an adult audience, 7-9:30 p.m., The Fenix Gallery at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. $10. Hosted by the Art Experience. 442-0557.

Goddess Festival 2018 — With She’s Us and Renee Janski in concert, 7-10 p.m., Unity Church in Fayetteville. Donations accepted. goddessfestival.com.

__

March 25 (Sunday)

Goddess Festival 2018 — With Jori Costello in concert, 1-3 p.m., Senior Activity Center on South College Avenue in Fayetteville. Donations accepted. goddessfestival.com.

Clayton Conversations — With filmmaker and Fort Smith native Phillip Person, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. Reservations at 783-3000.

Incredible Edible Food Art Competition — Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Eureka Springs School of the Arts, 3-6 p.m., ESSA’s Wood and Iron Studio complex at 15751 U.S. 62 west of Eureka Springs. Admission by donation. 253-5384.

Goddess Festival 2018 — Closing ritual, 3-6 p.m., Omni Center in Fayetteville. Free. goddessfestival.com.

__

March 26 (Monday)

American Girl Book Club — “Menace at Mammoth Cave: A Kit Mystery,” 4:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 3-6. Free. 271-6816.

__

March 27 (Tuesday)

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards — Music for kids born in New Orleans and influenced by Caribbean rhythms, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

Artist’s Reception — For Charles Peer, pastel artist, 6-7:30 p.m. with a gallery talk at 6:30 p.m., Windgate Visual Arts West Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Exhibit on show through May 3. Free. Email jabbott@jbu.edu.

JBU Cathedral Choir — Including a new work by Jeremy Allen, JBU assistant professor of music, titled “Hapo Mwanzo,” an arrangement of John 1:1 in Swahili, 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. 549-7268.

__

March 28 (Wednesday)

Space Science — Women in Astronomy with Caitlin Ahrens, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art Talk — With Richard Hiroyuki Yada, who was born in the Rohwer Japanese American internment camp that was located in the same town where artist John L Newman was born and that is the subject of much of Newman’s art, 6-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. 871-2722.

Studio Sampler — Clay planters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $35. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

__

March 29 (Thursday)

Artist’s Reception — For abstract artist Eddie Love, 5-7 p.m., Crabby’s Seafood in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

“Development of a Hybrid Visual Language” — With Pouya Jahanshahi of Pasaj Cultural Collaborative, 5:30 p.m., in the theater at Windgate Art & Design at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Ting.Wang-Hedges@uafs.edu.

DISH — With Judy Wick, founder of Philadelphia’s landmark White Dog Cafe, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. Reservations at 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For “Homage to Femmage” artists Dani Godreau, Sam Mack, Katie McColgan, Anthony Kascak, Ashley Eyster, Cydnei Mallory, Rebecca Drolen, Hannah McBroom, Danny R.W. Baskin and Becky Posnak, 6:30-8:30 p.m., sUgAR: The University of Arkansas Student Gallery, 1 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email curator Abigail Grix at abigail.grix@gmail.com.

Listening Sessions — “A Love Supreme: Jazz and the Pursuit of Black Excellence” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

__

March 30 (Friday)

Art By the Glass — “Precious Pearl” with educator Sally Ball, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Artists’ Reception — For photographer Marsha Lane Foster — creator with writer Monica Hall of “My Unraveling: The Haircut” — and wood sculptor Suzannah Schreckhise, creator of Recapitulate Placidity,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., 211 W. Elm St. in Rogers. lanefosterfineart.com.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “Mo’ Better Blues” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Living on Love” — This farce about an opera diva who discovers her larger-than-life maestro husband has become enamored with the lovely young lady hired to ghostwrite his largely fictional autobiography, 8 p.m. March 30-31, 2 p.m. April 1; again through April 8, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

__

March 31 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Young Meteorologist Weather Festival with Dan Skoff and Darby Bybee, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Arkansas Cherokee: Language, Culture, and Removal” — With Justin Nolan, professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Sponsored by the Arkansas Chapter Trail of Tears Association. Free. 750-8165.

East Coast Swing — Intermediate dancers learn 2 to 4 p.m., beginners 6-7 p.m., dance 7-11 p.m., University of Arkansas Union ballroom in Fayetteville. $8-$10. Hosted by NWA Swing Dance Society. 935-4186.

“Breaking Bread” — “A Baker’s Journey Home in 75 Recipes” with King Arthur Flour head bread baker Martin Philip, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Books will be for sale. faylib.org.