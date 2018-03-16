Lowell Dickey’s open again

The Dickey’s at 105 S. Dixieland Road reopened thanks to a new franchise owner.

The Dickey’s in Rogers, Fayetteville and Lowell closed in mid-January. The previous franchise owner is no longer with Dickey’s, Callie Head, public relations manager, said.

Mike Stennett is a 25-year Steak and Shake franchise owner and decided to add a Dickey’s location when the opportunity presented itself.

“We found out it’s a great brand with a quality product and jumped on it,” Stennett said.

Stennett began overseeing Steak and Shakes in Branson, Mo., for his father. He branched into Northwest Arkansas with his wife, Lisa, where they opened a Fayetteville and Rogers location in 2005 and 2008. Stennett will continue managing Steak and Shake locations in Fayetteville, Rogers and St. Louis, and adding the Lowell Dickey’s operation gives him the chance to continue doing what he loves, where he loves.

“We’re continuing to grow and move forward in NWA,”Stennett said. “We’re excited for Dickey’s to be here and hopefully we can grow the brand here.”

Stennett is looking to reopen the Rogers and Fayetteville location by the end of the year.

Sierra Bush

sbush@nwadg.com