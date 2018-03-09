8 Days A Week

March 9 (Friday)

Date Night — “Ghost” pottery wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $80. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Spotlight Talk — “Beholding the American Nude: Painting vs. Sculpture” with Lynne Ambrosini, chief curator at the Taft Museum of Art in Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“PostSecret: The Show” — Three actors and a guitarist on a stark stage bring to life the stories behind some of the secrets as the artful postcard is projected on stage, 7:30 p.m. March 9; 2 & 8 p.m. March 10, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25. 443-5600.

“Driving Miss Daisy” — With Vickie Hilliard, Ralph Sweatte & Billy Bryant, directed by Evan Crawford, 7:30 p.m. March 9-10; 3 p.m. March 11; again March 16-18, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

Dublin Guitar Quartet — An Irish guitar quartet that specializes in the performance of contemporary classical music, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

__

March 10 (Saturday)

World’s Largest Baby Shower — With daddy bootcamp, diaper races and seminars, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Sponsored by Washington Regional and HerHealth Clinic. $3 adults, benefiting March of Dimes. 521-5566.

Craft & Vendor Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Fork Community Building. Benefits the American Cancer Society. $1.

Mother Nature Reads — “The Night Sky,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Walks Through History — 11 a.m., Mount Nord Historic District in Fayetteville. Meet at the corner of Mount Nord and Mock. Free. 501-324-9880.

Gallery Conversation — With Raven Cook talking about “Blackboard” by Cliff Joseph, part of the “Soul of a Nation” exhibit, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Ozark Bluff Shelters — With Jamie Brandon, Research Station archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Rise of China and Challenges to the Global Order — With Yun Sun and Ka Zeng, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Open Studio Stroll — View student work, meet instructors and see demonstrations of artistic techniques, 4-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through November, Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org or 253-5384.

Pops Concert — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas with the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.

__

March 11 (Sunday)

Adult Workshop — Winter Florals, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Register at 657-2335.

Bella Vista Library Fundraiser — With folk musician and author Crow Johnson Evans, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $10. Email joanbarrettroberts@gmail.com.

Second Sunday Local Author — With Fiona van Dahl, author of “Eden Green,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 12 (Monday)

BookTalk — “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club — “Riot” by Youth Literature Festival author Mary Casanova, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. Free. 271-6816.

__

March 13 (Tuesday)

Beyond the Book — “Now is the Time for Running” by Michael Williams, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 9-12. Free. 271-6816.

“Trading Frankincense by the Sea” — An Arkansas Archaeology Month program with Krista Lewis, associate professor of anthropology at UALR, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Hosted by Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society. Free. 283-5720.

Books & Brews — “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, 6 p.m., Core Brewing on Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 14 (Wednesday)

Try FPL — Creating Chainmaille Jewelry, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Figure Drawing — From the nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. Ages 14 & older. Register at 657-2335.

Intro to Clay — Treat jar, Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $35. Age 16 & up. Register at 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

“Vietgone” — Fresh from its acclaimed, sold-out New York debut, “Vietgone” is an energetic and winning take on one Arkansas family’s origin story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through April 8, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17 & up. 443-5600.

__

March 15 (Thursday)

“Driving Miss Daisy” — The national tour with Clarence Gilyard and Sheree J. Wilson from “Walker, Texas Ranger,” 7:30 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $25 & up.632-2129.

__

March 16 (Friday)

Member Scoop — “A Fresh Perspective” on the re-installing of the Early American galleries, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. Register at 657-2335.

Family Access Night — For families impacted by disability, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Driving Miss Daisy” — With Vickie Hilliard, Ralph Sweatte & Billy Bryant, directed by Evan Crawford, 7:30 p.m. March 16-17, 3 p.m. March 18, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$20. Final weekend. 751-5441.

__

March 17 (Saturday)

Toad Abodes — A two-day class with artist Amy Leisure, 9 a.m.-noon March 17 and 1-3 p.m. March 31, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35 for both sessions. 634-3791. ozarkfolkways.org.

Model Train Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Embassy Suites in Rogers. Hosted by the Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society. $8; $1 off with donation of nonperishable food item. 855-1113 or sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

Shiloh Saturday — With licensed wildlife rehabilitator Lynn Sciumbato of Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“The Grammar of Ornament” — Featuring works by Shepard Fairey, Ryan McGinness and Mary Judge, as well as a copy of Owen Jones’s “The Grammar of Ornament,” ends March 17, Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery in Fayetteville. Gallery hours are noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to most performances. Free. 443-5600.

Spring Break Specials — 1-4 p.m. daily through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Chess at the Library — With Lincoln Middle School chess coach Ryan Billingsley, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For new and seasoned chess players. Free. faylib.org.

A Whole Latte Books Book Club — “The Empathy Exams” by Leslie Jamison, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Nature Photography For Beginners — With the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Shoot to follow. Free. 789-5000.

__

March 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cavity Nesters — A program with Rick Jones, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Part of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series. Free. 789-5000.