Best Bets: March

March 4

“Rent” — The 20th anniversary tour of the Jonathan Larson musical, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $64 & up. 433-5600.

March 5

“Whose Streets” — A screening followed by a panel discussion on activism with Payton Head, 6 p.m., Gearhart Hall auditorium at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. RSVP at 575-7678.

March 6

“Fort Smith Arkansaw” — The 1820 Samuel Seymour watercolor “Fort Smith Arkansaw,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through March 31, Fort Smith Museum of History. It is considered the “only known image of the first Fort Smith” and is on loan from the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. $2-$7. 783-7841.

Honors College Invites Series — With Mizzou activist Payton Head, 6 p.m., Gearhart Hall auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. RSVP at 575-7678.

March 8

“Sense and Sensibility” — The Jane Austen classic brought to life by Aquila Theatre Co., 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

March 9

Dublin Guitar Quartet — An Irish guitar quartet that specializes in the performance of contemporary classical music, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

March 9-10

“PostSecret: The Show” — An immersive, poignant journey through the humor and humanity of the personal stories we keep to ourselves, and on rare occasions, share with others, 7:30 p.m. March 9; 2 & 8 p.m. March 10, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25. 443-5600.

March 9-11

“Driving Miss Daisy” — With Vickie Hilliard, Ralph Sweatte & Billy Bryant, directed by Evan Crawford, 7:30 p.m. March 9-10; 3 p.m. March 11; again March 16-18, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10-$20. 751-5441.

March 10

Pops Concert — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas with the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$52. 443-5600.

March 11

Bella Vista Library Fundraiser — With folk musician and author Crow Johnson Evans, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. $10. Email joanbarrettroberts@gmail.com.

Second Sunday Local Author — With Fiona van Dahl, author of “Eden Green,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 14

“Vietgone” — Fresh from its acclaimed, sold-out New York debut, “Vietgone” is an energetic and winning take on one Arkansas family’s origin story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through April 8, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17 & up. 443-5600.

March 15

“Driving Miss Daisy” — The national tour with Clarence Gilyard and Sheree J. Wilson from “Walker, Texas Ranger,” 7:30 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $25 & up.632-2129.

March 16

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 17

Model Train Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Embassy Suites in Rogers. Hosted by the Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society. $8; $1 off with donation of nonperishable food item. 855-1113 or sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

March 18

Sunday Music — With classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 22

Listening Sessions — “Love in the Stax: Death & Resurrection in Memphis” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

March 23

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “For the Love of Ivy” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

March 24

Art With An Altitude — 28th annual kite festival, 9 a.m.-6 -p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. 253-5841.

Art Night Out — Celebrate the reopening of the permanent galleries and the temporary exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art In the Age of Black Power,” 6:30-11:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Featuring Philadelphia composer and DJ King Britt. $10. Reservations at 657-2335.

Puppet Slam — Contemporary, short-form puppet theater designed for an adult audience, 7-9:30 p.m., The Fenix Gallery at 16 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. $10. Hosted by the Art Experience. 442-0557.

March 25

Clayton Conversations — With filmmaker and Fort Smith native Phillip Person, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. Reservations at 783-3000.

March 27

Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards — Music for kids born in New Orleans and influenced by Caribbean rhythms, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $9-$15. 443-5600.

March 29

Listening Sessions — “A Love Supreme: Jazz and the Pursuit of Black Excellence” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

March 30

“Soul of a Nation” Film Series — “Mo’ Better Blues” with Duke University professor Mark Anthony Neal, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

An Evening With Jazon Mraz — A solo acoustic show, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $99-$149. 443-5600.

“Living on Love” — This farce about an opera diva who discovers her larger-than-life maestro husband has become enamored with the lovely young lady hired to ghostwrite his largely fictional autobiography, 8 p.m. March 30-31, 2 p.m. April 1; again through April 8, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $23-$35. 631-8988.

March 31

“Breaking Bread” — “A Baker’s Journey Home in 75 Recipes” with King Arthur Flour head bread baker Martin Philip, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Books will be for sale. faylib.org.

An Evening With Peter Yarrow — Originally part of Peter, Paul and Mary, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sold out. Wait list info at 443-5600.